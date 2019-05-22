Eriksen set to feature 6 days after Champions League final, Sisto absent from Denmark squad to face Ireland

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN IS among the star names included in Denmark’s squad to face Ireland in their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier.

The match takes place on 7 June — just six days after Eriksen and his Tottenham team-mates face Liverpool in the Champions League final.

Meanwhile, there are some notable absentees, with Pione Sisto, Mathias Jorgensen and Andreas Cornelius among those missing out.

Stærk trup netop udtaget af Åge Hareide ✅

