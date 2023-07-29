'I told my mother I would get a medal for her, now I have. I’ve made her very proud, I think'

CIAN CRAMPTON DEDICATED his bronze medal in the boy’s discus at the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) to his mother, as the Edenderry native threw a personal best of 59.32 metres.

It ensured Team Ireland doubled their medal haul on the final day of competition at EYOF in Maribor, Slovenia.

Conor Murphy secured silver in the cycling time trial earlier in the week, and he will be one of Ireland’s flag bearers for tonight’s closing ceremony along with gymnast Maeve McGuinness.

Crampton had not shied away from his EYOF medal goal and said afterwards: “I knew I had to go for it if I wanted anything, and I did, and I got the result I wanted. The last one (throw) that hit the cage I knew it would have gone out further, I could feel it, but it’s in the cage now anyway.

Cian Crampton… ✍️ remember the name



“I’m ecstatic, to say the least. I knew I could do it all along, but going out and doing it is the hardest thing. I have seen in training that I can do those numbers and being able to do it in a competition is something else. To be able to do it for the whole Irish team and everyone else is just amazing.

“I knew I had to do something to get it. I told my mother a few weeks ago that I would get a medal for her, and now I have, and I’ve made her very proud I think.”