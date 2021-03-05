IRFU confirms one-year contract extension for Cian Healy

CIAN HEALY HAS signed a one-year extension to his IRFU contract, bringing him up to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Leinster man is Ireland’s most-capped prop, having donned the green jersey on 107 occasions to date.

Healy, 33, made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009, going on to win three Six Nations titles, and earned his 100th cap against France last October.

The Dubliner has been ever present for Leinster through the years too, representing his province on 226 occasions and winning four Heineken Cup titles, while he was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia. (Healy made two appearances there before injury ended his involvement.)

“My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever,” Healy said after putting pen to paper.

“I am lucky enough to currently be part to two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.

“I’m loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia.”

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, added: “Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade.

“He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level. Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year.”

Earlier this week, the IRFU confirmed contract extensions for Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony while Iain Henderson committed his future to Ireland and Ulster last week.

The announcements of new deals for the likes of Tadhg Furlong and Keith Earls are expected to follow.