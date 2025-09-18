'The stuff of dreams' - Cian McPhillips' coach hails Tokyo breakthrough

CIAN MCPHILLIPS’ COACH is savouring “the stuff of dreams,” with the Longford 23-year-old set for the World Athletics Championships 800m final.

McPhillips stormed to glory in his semi-final today, setting a new national record (1:43.18) as he became the first Irishman to qualify for a world outdoor 800m final.

His coach, Joe Ryan, hailed a “real breakthrough” as he spoke to RTÉ Sport’s David Gillick trackside in Tokyo.

"That's the stuff of dreams... we've always felt he could compete at that level"



Cian McPhillips' coach Joe Ryan chats to @DavidGillick about the Longford man's record-breaking performance in the World 800m semi-final #Tokyo2025



📺 https://t.co/XnOP6grnB7 pic.twitter.com/Ho9pf2Esjz — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 18, 2025

“Look, it was a fantastic run,” said Ryan.

“We knew he was in superb shape, and he’s certainly delivered in this championships. It’s been a real breakthrough for him.

Advertisement

“Winning the heat on Tuesday night was excellent, I thought he looked really comfortable, he recovered really well from it, executed the race plan really well. Came tonight and rinsed and repeated, did the exact same thing.

“Look, it’s the fastest semi-final win in world championship history, but we need to come down from the high now. There’s a final in two days’ time that we need to prepare for and get ready.”

Ryan offered insight into the race strategy, with positioning key. “He’s a very strong finisher, always has been — just play to his strengths.”

Dream Team! 🤩



Cian McPhillips and coach Joe Ryan have created Irish athletics history in Tokyo ☘️🙌#IrishAthletics #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/4kQYT8L9hS — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 18, 2025

“He probably came in a little under the radar,” the Mullingar Harriers man added, while acknowledging McPhillips’ Morton Games and Bronze Meet successes this year.

“We felt that he probably didn’t get a chance to race in a race that would actually maximise his performance and achieve the time that he was capable of, but he picked the right night to do it here in the world championship semi-final and that’s a superb run for him.”

Focus now turns to Saturday’s final at 2.22pm Irish time.

“It’s fantastic,” said Ryan. “That’s the stuff of dreams really.

“That’s the class of athlete that he is. We’ve always felt he could compete at that level given the right opportunity. He has strung a number of months training together now, got a bit of consistency there, he’s competing at that level and it’s absolutely brilliant.”

"This Olympic cycle, it's the birth of new stars"



Sonia O'Sullivan, Rob Heffernan and Derval O'Rourke react to Cian McPhillips' outstanding 800m semi-final performance and his chances in the final: https://t.co/NbdrvQY17Q #Tokyo2025 pic.twitter.com/bEQwx0GidH — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 18, 2025

Meanwhile, the RTÉ panel of Rob Heffernan, Sonia O’Sullivan and Derval O’Rourke are urging McPhillips to kick on and make a splash on the biggest stage.

Heffernan labelled it “the opportunity of a lifetime,” noting: “As an Irishman, looking at an Irish athlete dominating on the world stage, it makes me feel so proud.”

O’Rourked added: “I think he should be trying to win it. He’s won the heat, he’s won the semi-final. Go and try and win the final, finish off the job and see where that leaves you.”