Cian McPhillips (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeAthletics

Cian McPhillips sets national record to reach 800m final at World Championships

Mark English finished third in his semi-final but was unable to secure a place in the final.
2.04pm, 18 Sep 2025

IRELAND’S CIAN MCPHILLIPS set a new national record en route to booking a spot in the final of 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with victory in his semi-final.

McPhillips, racing in the second semi-final, followed up his victory in the heat with a time of 1:43.18 today, beating the record set last month by Mark English of 1:43.37.

English finished third in the first semi-final in a time of 1:45.47 behind Marco Arop and Djamel Sedjati, but was unable to secure a final spot with that time.

English, a five-time medalist at European championships level, made an aggressive burst to hit the front with 200m to go but Canadian athlete Arop surged ahead to win with Algerian runner Sedjati finishing second.

More to follow…

