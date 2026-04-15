O'Brien hits 0-10 as Cork U20s finish strong to eliminate Waterford

Waterford 0-13

Cork 0-16

Jack McKay reports from Fraher Field

IT TOOK CORK some time to finally get going, but a blistering third quarter saw them come back from three behind to win by as many against Waterford at Cappoquin Logistics Fraher Field.

The result gives Cork a considerable boost to their Munster U20 Hurling Championship qualification hopes, while the Déise are now eliminated. Waterford’s second-half start was sharp, David Comerford getting the hosts going as he nailed two scores (one free) in the beginning of an 0-4 run.

They led 0-9 to 0-6 ahead after 36 minutes. Cork – now against the breeze – were under considerable pressure, and Waterford’s run without an U20 win looked like it might finally come to an end.

But, as the fourth quarter loomed, James O’Brien dragged Cork back into the equation with three of his 10-point haul, and it was 0-10 to 0-9 in Waterford’s favour with 15 left to play.

The Rebels almost snatched the lead in the 48th minute, but Darragh Keane – younger brother of Waterford senior Conor – made an exceptional block to deny Johnny Murphy, and the impressive Mark Hartley and Conor Tobin restored the hosts’ three-point advantage with 10 minutes remaining.

Cork would find their late surge, though. Seven of the last eight scores saw them turn it around. O’Brien was instrumental, while Barry O’Flynn fired over a beauty from out wide to get them back on level terms after 52 minutes. Finn O’Brien pushed Cork ahead moments later.

Comerford levelled it for a seventh time, but it would be the last, as Cork hit the final three points to seal victory.

The absence of Barry Walsh was the talking point prior to the game, and his loss was keenly felt in that first half.

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The Rebels had the breeze in the opening period, though failed to harness it. The gusts were awkward, but Cork were sloppy.

The visitors had tallied eight wides and finished the first half hour with only three points from play.

They still led by a point, 0-6 to 0-5, as Waterford struggled against it, but Cork should have been four in front when Barry O’Flynn fed Finn O’Brien for a goal chance, and he struck it straight at James Comerford who did superbly to keep it out.

Waterford’s two-man full-forward line worked well in the first half, Tobin and Gearoid O’Shea had plenty of possessions, but struggled to convert against the gale. The hosts ended the first half six wides and one short.

Waterford started the second half well, but couldn’t sustain it in the final quarter.

Scorers for Waterford: Conor Tobin, Mark Hartley, David Comerford (0-2f) 0-4 each, Shane Power 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: James O’Brien 0-10 (0-5f, 0-2 65), Barry O’Flynn 0-2, Johnny Murphy, Finn O’Brien, Conor Noonan, Craig O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Oisin Walsh (Youghal)

2. Denis Fitzgerald (Bride Rovers), 3. Matthew Barrett (Carrigtwohill), 4. Darragh Heavin (Russell Rovers)

5. Michael Tadhg Brosnan (Glen Rovers), 8. Colm Garde (Lisgoold), 6. David O’Leary (Ballincollig)

7. Ben Walsh (Killeagh), 15. Conor Noonan (Kanturk)

10. Zack Biggane (Charleville), 9. James O’Brien (Cloyne), 12. Jack O’Brien (Douglas)

14. Barry O’Flynn (Sarsfields), 13. Finn O’Brien (Erin’s Own), 11. Johnny Murphy (Dromina)

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Subs:

20. John Murphy (Mallow) for Jack O’Brien (HT)

18. Jack Counihan (Watergrasshill) for Walsh (37)

22. Craig O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh) for Biggane (53)

7. Ben Walsh for O’Leary (60)

Waterford

1. James Comerford (Ballygunner)

2. Darragh Keane (De La Salle), 3. Conor Lynch (Geraldines), 4. Tomás Ahern (Ballyduff Lower)

7. Cathal O’Sullivan (Ballygunner), 6. Joe McDonnell (Tallow), 5. Bradley Penkert (Mount Sion)

8. Hugo Quann (Lismore), 9. Paddy Spellman (Fourmilewater)

15. Mark Hartley (Ballygunner), 11. Shane Power (De La Salle), 10. David Comerford (St Molleran’s)

12. Jack Power (Ballygunner), 13. Gearóid O’Shea (St Molleran’s), 14. Conor Tobin (Ballygunner)

Subs:

23. Conor Shankey (Portlaw) for Power (26 inj)

19. Tomás Carey (Passage) for Spellman (44)

22. Tommy Kennedy (Mount Sion) for O’Sullivan (55)

Referee: Niall Malone (Clare)

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