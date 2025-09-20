Advertisement
More Stories
Ireland's Cian McPhillips at the World Championships. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
FreeOn The Track

Cian McPhillips breaks national record again to finish fourth in World 800m final

The Longford native has truly announced himself to the world stage.
2.27pm, 20 Sep 2025
8

CIAN MCPHILLIPS HAS broken the national record again at the World Athletics Championships, clocking 1:42.15 to finish fourth in the final of the men’s 800m.

Starting in lane two, McPhillips looked composed after the first lap, sitting just on the edge of the pack. He produced a brilliant final 100m on the second lap, coming from the back to finish fourth just outside the medal positions.

But it’s another national record for McPhillips who has truly announced himself to the world stage at just 23.

McPhillips, the first Irish man to qualify for a world outdoor 800m final, was hoping to follow on from Kate O’Connor’s brilliant silver earlier today, and emulate Sonia O’Sullivan who won a tack medal at the 1995 championships.

The Longford native was ranked 55th in the world ahead of the championships but caused a major upset by reaching the final after winning his heat and semi-final where he set a new national record of 1:43.18.

His performance today improved on that by over one second. Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi took gold in a championship record time of 1:41.86 while silver went to Djamel Sedjati from Algeria in 1:41.90, and Canada’s Marco Arop captured bronze with a time of 1:41.95.

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie