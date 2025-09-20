CIAN MCPHILLIPS HAS broken the national record again at the World Athletics Championships, clocking 1:42.15 to finish fourth in the final of the men’s 800m.
Starting in lane two, McPhillips looked composed after the first lap, sitting just on the edge of the pack. He produced a brilliant final 100m on the second lap, coming from the back to finish fourth just outside the medal positions.
Advertisement
But it’s another national record for McPhillips who has truly announced himself to the world stage at just 23.
McPhillips, the first Irish man to qualify for a world outdoor 800m final, was hoping to follow on from Kate O’Connor’s brilliant silver earlier today, and emulate Sonia O’Sullivan who won a tack medal at the 1995 championships.
The Longford native was ranked 55th in the world ahead of the championships but caused a major upset by reaching the final after winning his heat and semi-final where he set a new national record of 1:43.18.
His performance today improved on that by over one second. Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi took gold in a championship record time of 1:41.86 while silver went to Djamel Sedjati from Algeria in 1:41.90, and Canada’s Marco Arop captured bronze with a time of 1:41.95.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Cian McPhillips breaks national record again to finish fourth in World 800m final
CIAN MCPHILLIPS HAS broken the national record again at the World Athletics Championships, clocking 1:42.15 to finish fourth in the final of the men’s 800m.
Starting in lane two, McPhillips looked composed after the first lap, sitting just on the edge of the pack. He produced a brilliant final 100m on the second lap, coming from the back to finish fourth just outside the medal positions.
But it’s another national record for McPhillips who has truly announced himself to the world stage at just 23.
McPhillips, the first Irish man to qualify for a world outdoor 800m final, was hoping to follow on from Kate O’Connor’s brilliant silver earlier today, and emulate Sonia O’Sullivan who won a tack medal at the 1995 championships.
The Longford native was ranked 55th in the world ahead of the championships but caused a major upset by reaching the final after winning his heat and semi-final where he set a new national record of 1:43.18.
His performance today improved on that by over one second. Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi took gold in a championship record time of 1:41.86 while silver went to Djamel Sedjati from Algeria in 1:41.90, and Canada’s Marco Arop captured bronze with a time of 1:41.95.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
800m Athletics Cian McPhillips Ireland On The Track World Athletics Championships