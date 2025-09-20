Ireland's Kate O'Connor in fourth position with two heptathlon events remaining

IRELAND’S KATE O’CONNOR is in fourth position following the long jump phase of the women’s heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships, with the javelin and 800m still to go in Tokyo.

The Dundalk multi-eventer, who was in silver medal position following yesterday’s four events, delivered a best of 6.22m in the long jump.

That gives her a gain of 918 points to move to 4824 points and fourth place on the overall leaderboard. Anna Hall of the USA continues to lead on 5041 while Taliyah Brooks is in second with 4930 points. Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson is just ahead of O’Connor in third position on 4874.

Next up for O’Connor is the javelin at 11am and the 800m at 1.11pm to continue her battle for a medal and conclude her heptathlon campaign.

🗣️ “I’m pretty happy with that. Solid is the word I would use, it wasn’t great, but it wasn’t too bad…I’m looking forward to this evening.”



Hear from Kate O’Connor who sits in fourth in the Women’s Heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with just two events to… pic.twitter.com/VbdWqeXVUQ — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 20, 2025

“I’m pretty with it,” O’Connor told Athletics Ireland after her long jump performance.

“Solid is the word that I would use. It wasn’t great; it wasn’t too bad. I think I had a really good first jump and I just broke slightly. But my run up was a little all over the place so to have a got a half-decent jump in, I’m pretty happy.”

O’Connor added that it was difficult to reset after a fail on her first jump.

“Definitely. The nerves go from zero to 100 because you could foul a second and then be in a bit of a pickle. It was really important to get that second jump in and get a couple of extra centimetres on the third.”

O’Connor stormed into silver medal contention yesterday with three personal bests across four events on the opening day of the heptathlon.

She started the day by setting a big PB of 13.44 seconds in the 100m hurdles, finishing in eighth place, and then followed that up with a PB of 1.86m to finish fourth in the high jump.

A throw of 14.37 metres was enough for fifth in the shot put phase which put her outright third after three of the seven events. She finished the day by running a 200m PB of 24.07 to put her in silver medal position overnight.

Elsewhere at the World Athletics Championships today, Longford’s Cian McPhillips will contest for a medal in the final of the men’s 800m at 2.22pm.

The women’s 4x400m relay team will also be in action, with their heat coming up at 12.11pm.