'It is a huge honour for me' - Cian Prendergast named new Connacht captain

CIAN PRENDERGAST HAS been named as Connacht captain for the season ahead.

The back row forward joined the Connacht academy in 2020, making his professional debut away to Edinburgh in October of that year.

In March 2021 the Co Kildare native signed his first professional contract and has since gone on to represent the province on 68 occasions, including 21 appearances last season.

He has scored 13 tries with seven of them coming last season.

The 24-year-old was awarded his first international cap in 2022 and was part of the Ireland squad that travelled to South Africa during the summer.

Prendergast will be supported by Dave Heffernan and Joe Joyce who will act as vice-captains for the season ahead.

“It is a huge honour for me to become the captain of Connacht Rugby,” Prendergast said.

“I have loved my time here ever since Eric (Elwood) invited me to join the Connacht Academy and when Pete (Wilkins) asked me to take on the role of captain, I felt privileged to have even been considered.

“These are exciting times at Connacht Rugby, and we are all very positive about the potential of this group and the future of the club as a whole.”