Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Cian Prendergast. Alamy Stock Photo
Leader

'It is a huge honour for me' - Cian Prendergast named new Connacht captain

The 24-year-old from Co Kildare came through the province’s academy.
3.49pm, 16 Sep 2024
1.2k
2

CIAN PRENDERGAST HAS been named as Connacht captain for the season ahead.

The back row forward joined the Connacht academy in 2020, making his professional debut away to Edinburgh in October of that year.

In March 2021 the Co Kildare native signed his first professional contract and has since gone on to represent the province on 68 occasions, including 21 appearances last season.

He has scored 13 tries with seven of them coming last season.

The 24-year-old was awarded his first international cap in 2022 and was part of the Ireland squad that travelled to South Africa during the summer.

Prendergast will be supported by Dave Heffernan and Joe Joyce who will act as vice-captains for the season ahead.

“It is a huge honour for me to become the captain of Connacht Rugby,” Prendergast said.

“I have loved my time here ever since Eric (Elwood) invited me to join the Connacht Academy and when Pete (Wilkins) asked me to take on the role of captain, I felt privileged to have even been considered.

“These are exciting times at Connacht Rugby, and we are all very positive about the potential of this group and the future of the club as a whole.”

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie