'Outstanding candidate' Lloyd Tennant appointed new Ireland Women's head coach

CRICKET IRELAND HAVE appointed Lloyd Tennant as the new Ireland Women’s head coach.

The governing body said that Tennant, 57, was “an outstanding candidate” in their search to find a successor for Ed Joyce and will take up the role from 1 June.

The Englishman, who played professionally for Leicestershire and Essex, has over 30 years of coaching experience including a multitude of posts with the England and Wales Cricket Board where he was involved in talent development and high performance structures in both the men’s and women’s games.

Most recently, he spent four years as the head coach of English women’s club Central Sparks.

“I’m very excited about this new role,” Tennant said. “It’s such a great time to be involved in women’s cricket, given its rapid development around the world.

“This Ireland Women’s squad has moved forward enormously under the guidance of Ed Joyce, and I would like to continue his great work, supporting this squad as it continues to grow.

“To be honest, I can’t wait to get started.”

Graeme West, Cricket Ireland’s Director of High Performance, said that Tennant’s “vast experience coaching across male and female High Performance Pathways in the UK made him an outstanding candidate”.

He brings an abundance of expertise and knowledge, with the additional capacity to educate, that I am confident will advance the players and staff he leads.

“He has a track record in harnessing potential and sustaining players’ progress.”

He added: “Lloyd’s involvement with the Female England ‘A’ Squad has given him the insight into what ‘world’s best’ requires, particularly around long-term planning and preparation for major ICC events, tournaments that will be critical to maintaining the upward trajectory the National Team has enjoyed in recent years.

“We believe Lloyd is the perfect fit for the current national squad that has an abundance of young talent.”