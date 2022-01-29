Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 29 January 2022
Irish international Ciaran Clark sent off for punching opponent in Saudi training game

Clark saw red in front of Saudi dignitaries.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 29 Jan 2022
37 minutes ago 2,074 Views 1 Comment
File photo of Ciaran Clark.
Image: PA
Image: PA

CIARAN CLARK’S SOJOURN to Saudi Arabia ended poorly: he was sent off for punching an opponent in a training game against Al-Ittihad. 

Newcastle are spending this week training in the land of their owners, and the camp included a 70-minute, behind-closed-doors training game against the current leaders of the Saudi league. 

Saudi dignitaries attended the game and, unfortunately for Clark, as did someone with a smartphone, who posted video of the incident. Having miscontrolled the ball, Clark became embroiled in a clash with Abderazak Hamdallah after which the referee sent both players off.

Both players evidently got over their differences, and posed for photos together after the game. 

“Both sides were very keen to play the game in the right spirit”, said Eddie Howe after the game.

“I thought there was a couple of difficult moments for the referee. There was no need for the red card, I thought he could have dealt with it in a different way but by the book it was probably the right decision.”

In spite of Clark’s sending off, Newcastle won the game 2-1. Jeff Hendrick earned a rare start in the game. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

