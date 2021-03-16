Playmaking 12 Frawley 'developing nicely' as he gets set for Leinster return

BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 16 March 2021
Frawley 'developing nicely' as he gets set for Leinster return

The 23-year-old Skerries man has had a frustrating time with injury.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 836 Views 1 Comment
Frawley has had a tough time with injury.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IT HAS BEEN a frustrating few months for Ciarán Frawley, whose impressive rise has been paused by a shoulder injury.

The 23-year-old Skerries man has only played for the province once so far this year and when he came close to his return recently against Glasgow, Frawley was cruelly ruled out during the warm-up.

However, the former Ireland U20 international is now closing in on his return and is due to be available for Friday night’s Pro14 meeting with the Ospreys, when he will look to resume his impressive form.

“He has been unlucky in terms of some injuries of late,” said Leinster assistant coach Felipe Contepomi yesterday, “but definitely he is good to go now and we are excited that he is training and good to go.

“As a player, he is developing nicely. He comes from outside the schools system, from the youths system and he has been learning a lot of rugby knowledge, and the rugby environment here helps him.

“As a rugby payer, he has evolved hugely. Now he is fit and athletic. The way he thinks is second to none. He has good endurance and his skills are flourishing – passing, running and tackling.

“He is coming on really good and we are really excited. The only bad thing is those little setbacks in terms of injuries, but he is good to go now and hopefully he will get his chance on Friday.”

Frawley first broke into the Leinster senior squad as an out-half who could also play at fullback but he has predominantly been used as a playmaking inside centre in recent times.

“A player like him can play in different positions,” said Contepomi. “It is good to have all the options available.

“For us, he has been very good at 12 lately so that is where we are using him the most, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play 10 or 15. It’s very good to have those versatile players and we have a few of those in the squad.

“So it is great for him and it is great for us.”

