Ciaran McFaul returns to Derry matchday panel for Ulster SFC opener

CIARAN MCFAUL HAS been recalled to the Derry senior football squad for their Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh on Saturday evening (5pm).

The Glen clubman resumed training with the panel following his return from America last month.

Oak Leaf boss Rory Gallagher has named him among the substitutes, wearing the number 21, for their championship opener in Brewster Park.

Otherwise, Gallagher’s team shows just one change from the starting XV which lined out in the defeat to Dublin in the Division 2 league final.

Chrissy McKaigue returns to the full-back line having missed out on the league final through injury.

Conor Glass, who limped off early in the second half against the Dubs with a hamstring injury, looks set to win his fitness race and is named in midfield alongside Brendan Rogers.

Derry SF (v Fermanagh): 1. Odhran Lynch (Magherafelt); 2. Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt); 5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), 6. Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig Cassidy (Slaughtneil); 8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil); 10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen); 13. Benny Heron (Ballinascreen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough).