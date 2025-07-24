Ciaran Meenagh confirmed as new Derry football manager

DERRY GAA have confirmed the appointment of Ciaran Meenagh as senior football manager.

The Tyrone native first joined the Derry senior football management team in late 2018 and served for five seasons as a coach, and also served as interim manager in 2023 following Rory Gallagher’s departure.

Meenagh has been part of Conor Laverty’s backroom team for the last two seasons and replaces Paddy Tally, who stepped down after one year following a disappointing 2025 campaign in which the team recorded no wins.

His previous stint with Derry coincided with an impressive run that included promotion from Division Four to Division One and back-to-back Ulster Senior Football titles.

The management team for the 2026 season will also include former Derry captain and All-Star footballer Chrissy McKaigue.

Delegates also ratified the re-appointment of U20 football (Damian McErlain), Minor football (Kieran Glackin), Senior hurling (Johnny McGarvey), U20 hurling (Ryan O’Neill) and Minor hurling (Danny McGrellis) management teams.