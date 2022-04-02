Cillian O'Connor returns to bench as Mayo make three changes

CILLIAN O’CONNOR IS set for his long-awaited return to intercounty action in tomorrow’s National League finale against Kerry.

Mayo boss James Horan has named O’Connor amongst the subs for the Croke Park fixture. It will be the sharp-shooter’s first appearance for his country since his Achilles injury last summer.

Elsewhere, the Connacht outfit make three changes. Padraig O’Hora replaces David McBrien in the full-back line, Enda Hession starts in place of Rory Brickenden at wing-back and Conor Loftus starts in the half-forward line in place of Diarmuid O’Connor.

Skipper Stephen Coen reverts to full-back to partner Lee Keegan and O’Hora while Aidan O’Shea is named at centre-forward.