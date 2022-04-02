Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cillian O'Connor returns to bench as Mayo make three changes

The Ballintubber man is in line for his return to action with James Horan’s side.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 11:36 AM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
CILLIAN O’CONNOR IS set for his long-awaited return to intercounty action in tomorrow’s National League finale against Kerry.

Mayo boss James Horan has named O’Connor amongst the subs for the Croke Park fixture. It will be the sharp-shooter’s first appearance for his country since his Achilles injury last summer. 

Elsewhere, the Connacht outfit make three changes. Padraig O’Hora replaces David McBrien in the full-back line, Enda Hession starts in place of Rory Brickenden at wing-back and Conor Loftus starts in the half-forward line in place of Diarmuid O’Connor.

Skipper Stephen Coen reverts to full-back to partner Lee Keegan and O’Hora while Aidan O’Shea is named at centre-forward. 

Mayo XV v Kerry 

1. Rory Byrne (Castlebar Mitchels)

2. Lee Keegan (Westport)

3. Stephen Coen, captain (Hollymount/Carramore)

4. Padraig O’Hora (Ballina Stephenites)

5. Michael Plunkett (Ballintubber)

6. Oisín Mullin (Kilmaine)

7. Enda Hession – Éanna Ó hOisín – Garrymore

8. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

9. Matthew Ruane (Breaffy)

10. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

12. Jack Carney (Kilmeena)

13. James Carr (Ardagh)

14. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

15. Ryan O’Donoghue (Beal a Mhuirthead)

SUBS:

16. Colm Reape (Knockmore)

17. Donnacha McHugh (Castlebar Mitchels)

18. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

19. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

20. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

21. Conor O’ Shea (Breaffy)

22. Darren Coen (Hollymount Carramore)

23. Darren McHale (Knockmore)

24. Fergal Boland (Aghamore)

25. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

26. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber)

The42 Team

Read next:

