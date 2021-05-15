Former Antrim dual star set to line out for Tyrone hurlers

CJ McGourty celebrates scoring a goal for the Antrim footballers in 2017.

FORMER ANTRIM DUAL star CJ McGourty has been named in the Tyrone hurling side to face Monaghan in tomorrow’s Division 3A opener.

McGourty is set to line out at centre-half forward for the Red Hand

An All-Ireland club football winner and Ulster hurling champion with Belfast outfit St Gall’s, McGourty last played with the Saffron footballers in 2017.

The 32-year-old is a coach with the Ardboe club in Tyrone, and RTÉ Sport report that his inter-county transfer was approved in January.

He now opens a new chapter under the watchful eye of Michael McShane, a three-time Ulster winning manager with the Slaughtneil hurlers, who opens his Tyrone stewardship at Healy Park tomorrow.

Damian Casey captains the side.

Here's our Starting XV for tomorrow's Allianz National Hurling League game against @monaghangaa ⬇️



Tyrone GAA TV will be bringing you LIVE coverage from @ONeills1918 Healy Park. Throw in at 2.00pm.#AllianzLeagues #BestSeatInTheHouse #GAABelong pic.twitter.com/BdHHuKTgeH — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) May 15, 2021