Dublin: 12°C Saturday 15 May 2021
Former Antrim dual star set to line out for Tyrone hurlers

CJ McGourty is named to start at centre-half forward tomorrow.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 15 May 2021, 2:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,333 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5438304
CJ McGourty celebrates scoring a goal for the Antrim footballers in 2017.
Image: Presseye/John McIlwaine/INPHO
CJ McGourty celebrates scoring a goal for the Antrim footballers in 2017.
CJ McGourty celebrates scoring a goal for the Antrim footballers in 2017.
Image: Presseye/John McIlwaine/INPHO

FORMER ANTRIM DUAL star CJ McGourty has been named in the Tyrone hurling side to face Monaghan in tomorrow’s Division 3A opener.

McGourty is set to line out at centre-half forward for the Red Hand

An All-Ireland club football winner and Ulster hurling champion with Belfast outfit St Gall’s, McGourty last played with the Saffron footballers in 2017.

The 32-year-old is a coach with the Ardboe club in Tyrone, and RTÉ Sport report that his inter-county transfer was approved in January.

He now opens a new chapter under the watchful eye of Michael McShane, a three-time Ulster winning manager with the Slaughtneil hurlers, who opens his Tyrone stewardship at Healy Park tomorrow.

Damian Casey captains the side.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

