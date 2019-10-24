Cork striker steers Glasgow to remarkable 13th Scottish league title in-a-row

CORK STRIKER CLARE Shine helped Glasgow City to yet another Scottish Women’s Premier League [SWPL1] title last night, as the Scottish kingpins went 13-in-a-row.

Shine was on target as Glasgow were crowned champions in style, after an emphatic 10-0 away to Mothewell. The former Cork City star was one of eight players on the scoresheet, her 30th minute goal making it 5-0.

The 24-year-old got on the end of a long ball in, controlling it brilliantly before lifting the ball over the keeper and rattling the net. Shine was substituted at half time, but had produced another excellent display up top prior to her withdrawal.

Kirsty Howat (two), Megan Foley, Leanne Ross, Leanne Crichton, Hayley Sinclair, Jordan McLintock and Jenna Clark were all also on the scoresheet, though there was some controversy surrounding the Wishaw venue:

Just won a league title in a public park at a sports centre. Not how I envisaged the game in 2019. Women’s football is one the most inclusive sports and we pride ourselves on that. However, this venue was not accessible for all our fans. 👎🏻 https://t.co/bAIqSRbVzC — Hayley Lauder (@hayleylauder) October 23, 2019

A win last night was enough to seal the silverware, though, with City winning all 18 of their league games this season — though they have three more fixtures still to play. The Scottish Women’s Cup final is also yet to come — Hibernian are eyeing four-in-a-row on 24 November — as is their bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Next week, Glasgow face Danish side Brondby in their last 16 second-leg and are well placed to progress after a 2-0 away win.

But for now, they’ll enjoy the fact that they have won every title since 2007/08 season. This comes as Shine’s third in her second coming at the club, after she made the move back to Scotland following a stint on home soil.

Source: Glasgow City FC.

GCFC TV | | #13INAROW CELEBRATIONS



"Thirteen unlucky for some... Unlucky for the rest!"@SWPL champions again. What a feeling. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uG5LY3viK6 — Glasgow City FC 🧡🖤 (@GlasgowCityFC) October 23, 2019

Shine re-signed for Glasgow in February after spending the previous two seasons with Cork City. Prior to that, she had an 18-month spell with the Scottish outfit, scoring 36 goals across 2015 and 2016.

Also a star at Raheny United in the past — a Women’s National League winner there, and a two-time FAI Cup champion between Raheny and Cork — Shine powered through the underage international ranks and made her Ireland senior debut in November 2015 under Sue Ronan.

She was included in international friendly squads under Colin Bell, but did not feature.

Shine was recently named in a Girls In Green squad for the first time since 2017 by interim manager Tom O’Connor, though she was forced to withdraw ahead of Ireland’s Euro 2021 opening qualifier because of injury.

A cruel blow considering her electric form of late.

One of the most exciting attacking talents in the country and also a talented camogie player, injury has often hampered her progress in the past but Shine is most definitely leading the way across the water.

