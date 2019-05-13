Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

John O'Dwyer and Tony Kelly were the star men yesterday.

SCORING STARS WERE the main men on the opening afternoon of the 2019 Munster senior hurling championship.

Clare saw off Waterford narrowly in Walsh Park while Tipperary ran out decisive winners over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and it was a pair of attackers who were rewarded with the individual honours.

Ballyea’s Tony Kelly, the 2013 Hurler of the Year, shot 0-5 from play in Clare’s victory while Killenaule’s John O’Dwyer bagged 0-7 from play in Tipperary’s success.

The pair received the RTÉ Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards as their teams made strong starts to the provincial action.

