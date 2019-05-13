This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

The Clare and Tipperary forwards were both honoured.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 May 2019, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago
John O'Dwyer and Tony Kelly were the star men yesterday.
Image: INPHO
John O'Dwyer and Tony Kelly were the star men yesterday.
John O'Dwyer and Tony Kelly were the star men yesterday.
Image: INPHO

SCORING STARS WERE the main men on the opening afternoon of the 2019 Munster senior hurling championship.

Clare saw off Waterford narrowly in Walsh Park while Tipperary ran out decisive winners over Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and it was a pair of attackers who were rewarded with the individual honours.

Ballyea’s Tony Kelly, the 2013 Hurler of the Year, shot 0-5 from play in Clare’s victory while Killenaule’s John O’Dwyer bagged 0-7 from play in Tipperary’s success.

The pair received the RTÉ Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards as their teams made strong starts to the provincial action. 

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

