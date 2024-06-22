Ruthless Clare crisp and clinical dismantling Wexford

Clare 2-28

Wexford 1-19

Kevin Egan reports from Semple Stadium

THE OLD ADAGE of teams playing better with a man down certainly didn’t apply this afternoon in Thurles.

After playing second fiddle to Clare for the first 25 minutes, falling seven points behind and struggling to contain the crisp and clinical hurling of their opponents, an explosive blast of 1-3 in a few minutes turned the game.

With David McInerney in the sin bin and two fantastic scores from Conor Foley drawing them level, the Model men were primed and ready to really test the Munster finalists.

Then Rory O’Connor chopped down on David Reidy late, adding a second yellow card to the slightly harsh one he picked up in the first minute, and in that one movement, their hopes were effectively extinguished.

Clare led by two at half-time and Wexford were again level with two minutes gone in the second half, but once McInerney returned to the field the gulf between the teams was enormous.

It was soon to be fully exposed by second-half goals from Shane O’Donnell and Cian Galvin that ensured a double-figure margin of victory.

Any stains from Clare’s disappointing Munster final defeat had clearly been washed away over the last fortnight.

They looked sharp in every sector of the field, crisply working the ball into scoring positions from which David Reidy, Tony Kelly and Aron Shanagher quickly moved the Banner into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead.

Wexford finally showed some sign of life in the form of a powerful run from O’Connor, which ultimately yielded a point.

The big St. Martin’s man wanted more but was undone by a fantastic block from Diarmuid Ryan.

Clare picked up where they left off, striking the next two points, and they continued to build up their lead until the 24th minute, when Rodgers made it 0-12 to 0-5 with another free.

John Conlon’s typically masterful positional play was key, but no less consequential was Wexford’s poor use of the ball.

Their delivery into the forwards was too often gathered under no pressure from a Clare player in space.

Then, out of nowhere, there was a contest.

Rory O’Connor hit the target from distance and Cian Byrne got out in front to finish well after a crafty shimmy.

When David McInerney dragged down O’Connor to draw a black card and a penalty, Lee Chin’s powerful low strike left just a point between the sides.

Foley hit two haymakers either side of another Rodgers free to put the sides on level terms, but O’Connor’s chop down on David Reidy completely shifted the balance of the game.

Once Clare had their extra man restored, they fired off three points in quick succession and doubled their lead through Shane O’Donnell’s superb solo goal.

A free from Chin and a quick sideline into the hand of Cian Byrne for another Wexford point mitigated some of the damage, but with an extra man now available, Clare seemed to win ball even easier.

The injection of pace that came with the introduction of Cian Galvin in front soon put Wexford’s challenge to bed.

Much like Robbie O’Flynn in the opening game of today’s double header, Galvin made a statement of intent after coming on with two fine scores, the first of which was a turn, run and precise finish for a goal.

Clare now had all the cushion that they needed.

It took some excellent saves from Eibhear Quilligan, as well as a near miss from Conor McDonald, to ensure that they didn’t concede a second goal of their own, though that was mirrored by top-quality stops at the other end from Mark Fanning to deny Tony Kelly, Patrick Crotty and Shane Meehan.

None of it really mattered.

Clare had plenty of cushion, and Wexford could only reflect on how quickly they shut the door on themselves after briefly threatening an upset.

Scorers for Clare: Shane O’Donnell 1-4, Mark Rodgers (6f), Tony Kelly 0-6 (1f) each, Ian Galvin 1-1, David Reidy 0-3, David Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Ryan 0-2 each, Aron Shanagher, Conor Leen, Shane Meehan, Aidan McCarthy 0-1 (65) each.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 1-6 (1pen, 5f), Conor Foley 0-3 (1 sideline), Rory O’Connor, Cian Byrne 0-2 each, Mark Fanning (1f), Conor McDonald, Conor Hearne, Cathal Dunbar, Kevin Foley, Séamus Casey 0-1 each.

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Conor Leen (Corofin)

7. David McInerney (Tulla), 5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 10. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

8. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 15. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 23. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones).

Subs

Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Duggan (46)

Patrick Crotty (Scariff) for Fitzgerald (56)

Cian Galvin (Clarecastle) for Conlon (59)

Shane Meehan (Banner) for Shanagher (61)

Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Rodgers (67).

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

7. Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’), 2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 4. Eoin Ryan (St. Anne’s)

3. Conor Foley (Horeswood), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 5. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

8. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 10. Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s)

12. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna), 9. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 15. Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s)

13. Cian Byrne (St. Mogue’s, Fethard), 11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

Subs



Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna) for McGovern (44)

Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for McGuckin (46)

Corey Byrne Dunbar (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for Byrne (56)

Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown) for Lawlor (68)

Séamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien) for McDonald (68).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)