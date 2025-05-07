Louth hit 2-17 in win over Dublin to set up Leinster final against Offaly

Results

Electric Ireland Leinster minor football semi-finals

Offaly 4-9 Kildare 1-16

Dublin 1-8 Louth 2-17

LOUTH AND OFFALY will contest this year’s Leinster minor football final after their semi-final successes tonight.

Louth’s brilliant football period at different levels continued with their 12-point success over Dublin at Naul, running out 2-17 to 1-8 victors.

At the interval, Louth were ahead 1-8 to 1-7 and pushed on in the second half to reach the decider. Louth last won the provincial minor championship in 1953 and have only contested one final in the 54 years, that was in 2017.

There is guaranteed to be a breakthrough winner this season with Offaly having last triumphed in 1989.

They were level 2-4 to 0-10 at the break against Kildare in Tullamore, before winning by two points in a closely-contested clash.

