This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 16 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sampdoria are not Fulham' - Premier League-winning boss Ranieri confident of Serie A success

After failing to revive the Cottagers’ fortunes, the Italian dismissed comparisons between that and his new job.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Oct 2019, 7:58 AM
58 minutes ago 1,085 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4853174
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).
Claudio Ranieri (file pic).

CLAUDIO RANIERI DOE does not fear history will repeat itself after comparisons were drawn between Sampdoria’s predicament and the one he faced at Fulham. 

The 67-year-old has taken the reins at a club residing bottom of Serie A, with the Blucerchiati posting just three points from their opening seven games to cost Eusebio Di Francesco his job.

Fulham were also rooted to the foot of the Premier League table when the Italian took charge in November 2018, but he was dismissed after winning only three of his 17 games at the helm. 

However, Ranieri considers the task at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris to be vastly different from the one he took on at Craven Cottage. 

“Sampdoria are not Fulham. Don’t forget, Fulham were a newly promoted club with players who had never been in the Premier League,” 2015/16 Leicester City Premier League-winning manager and ex-Chelsea boss Ranieri said.

“In the January transfer window, they followed the advice of algorithms. This is totally different. Sampdoria have played good football and are struggling, so now need the desire to fight hard.

“The quality towards the lower half of the table has improved significantly, which adds difficulties to us, but is also a sign that Italian football is returning to the top level.

I’ll be honest, it was a surprise when I got the call from Sampdoria. I’d had surgery on my knee and wasn’t expecting this to be my medication. 

“I am convinced this squad does not belong at the foot of the Serie A table. When a team is rock bottom, naturally there is a lack of self-esteem, but I want my players not to give up. I am a sportsman, so I know how to accept defeat if the opponent proves he is stronger, but he has to prove it.

“I am not picking the team, it is the lads who must show me who really wants to save Sampdoria. We need the team, the fans and myself to be as one.”

It is Ranieri’s birthday on Sunday and he will mark the occasion with a home match against his former employers and the club he supports, Roma.

“I am a Roma supporter, but have always appreciated Samp,” he said, having also succeeded Di Francesco at Stadio Olimpico. 

“I was happy when they won the Scudetto [in 1991] and disappointed during the European Cup final defeat at Wembley [in 1992]. I respect Di Francesco and hope he finds a new role as soon as possible.

“As for facing Roma on my debut – and my birthday – it’s all wonderful. Naturally, when we step on to that pitch, there is no love, but only professionalism. May the best team win, we will try to give our best.”

Ryan Bailey steps into the presenter’s chair where he’s joined by Murray Kinsella and Eoin Toolan on the line for Japan to tee up one of the biggest, if not the biggest week in Irish rugby: a World Cup quarter-final against back-to-back champions New Zealand.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie