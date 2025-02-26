Munster set to appoint New Zealander McMillan as head coach

KIWI COACH CLAYTON McMillan is set to be appointed as Munster’s new head coach ahead of next season.

The New Zealander is currently in charge of the Chiefs in Super Rugby, as well as being coach of the Māori All Blacks.

McMillan visited Thomond Park with his Māori team to play Munster last November and The 42 understands that he is set to return to Limerick permanently ahead of the 2025/26 season in what is regarded as a major coup for Munster.

Munster and the IRFU have been searching for the southern province’s new head coach since Graham Rowntree’s departure in October.

The province’s head of rugby operations, Ian Costello, has stepped up as interim head coach since Rowntree left.

Current attack coach Mike Prendergast put his hand up to take on the head coach role next season and was the initial favourite, but it now seems as though Munster and the IRFU have looked abroad for Rowntree’s successor.

While Prendergast is highly regarded by Munster and the IRFU, having coached the Ireland A team last week, it’s thought the union was keen for an experienced head coach to oversee the next chapter of the province’s journey.

McMillan won more than 100 caps as a back row for the Bay of Plenty and finished his playing career in Japan, where he moved into coaching with the Coca Cola Red Sparks.

He worked in the player development pathways back in New Zealand before being appointed Bay of Plenty head coach in 2015, eventually leading them to a Mitre 10 Cup Championship title in 2019.

McMillan was also part of the New Zealand U20s set-up, while he head coached the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against the British and Irish Lions in 2017. He has also been involved with the All Blacks XV, working as an assistant coach in 2022 when they beat Ireland A in Dublin.

McMillan took over the Chiefs in 2021, initially as the interim head coach, helping them to the final of Super Rugby Aotearoa that year.

Andy Farrell and McMillan in New Zealand in 2022. Photosport / Jeremy Ward/INPHO Photosport / Jeremy Ward/INPHO / Jeremy Ward/INPHO

His position was subsequently made permanent and McMillan has since led the Chiefs to the Super Rugby Pacific final in 2023 and 2024, losing to the Crusaders and the Blues in those two deciders.

A former police officer, McMillan has been credited with creating a strong, disciplined culture in the Chiefs squad and instilling a consistent edge to their exciting, physical play.

He has been with the Māori All Blacks since 2017, coaching them against Ireland’s midweek team twice on their tour of New Zealand in 2022. He also led the Māori on their visit to Thomond Park last November when McMillan’s side beat Munster.

McMillan’s current Chiefs deal was due to run until 2026 but it seems it may include a clause that allows him to leave after the current Super Rugby season which ends in June. New Zealand Rugby has often backed its coaches to go abroad and gain different experiences as part of their coaching development.

McMillan is a former forward whose coaching speciality is in that area of the game, while he is regarded as an excellent man manager, organiser, and cultural leader.

In that sense, he seems like an ideal fit for Munster given the province already have attack coach Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy signed to contracts for the next two seasons, while assistant attack and skills coach Mossy Lawler is also in that boat.

Prendergast and Leamy have had full control over their areas of the game, meaning that bringing in a head coach who is also a hands-on attack or defence specialist would have been complicated.

Ex-Munster forwards coach Andi Kyriacou left the province in November, with Ireland Women forwards coach Aled Codling joining on an interim basis at that point.

With all of that in mind, McMillan would make sense as the new head coach if confirmed by Munster and the IRFU.