Clermont overtake Ulster to top Champions Cup pool after bonus-point victory

CLERMONT CLAIMED A bonus-point 34-17 win at Bath on Friday to move top of Pool 3 in the European Champions Cup.

Victory gave the French side top spot although 1999 champions Ulster, who already have two wins from two, can regain pole position when they host Harlequins on Saturday.

Welsh star Rhys Priestland gave Bath the lead put George Moala powered over to draw Clermont level as the teams went in 7-7 at the interval.

Scottish international Greg Laidlaw kicked two second-half penalties for the French visitors before teenage winger Samuel Ezeala crossed for a brace with back-rower Alexandre Lapandry adding the bonus-point try.

Wing Jonathan Joseph scored a late consolation try for Bath who stay bottom with three defeats in three games.

The match was a successful return to the Recreation Ground for Clermont full-back Nick Abendanon who left Bath in 2014 after nine seasons.

He played his 50th game in the top-tier European tournament on Friday.

