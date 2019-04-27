This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clontarf end Lansdowne's AIL reign to book Aviva Stadium return

Cork Con host Dublin University in the second semi-final on Sunday.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Apr 2019, 5:00 PM
50 minutes ago 1,736 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4609472

Jack Power with Aaron Connelly Clontarf's Jack Power is tackled by Aaron Connelly. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Clontarf 23-15 Lansdowne

CLONTARF MADE THE most of their home advantage as they weathered a late revival from holders Lansdowne to book their place in next Sunday’s All-Ireland League final.

First-half tries from Matt D’Arcy and Sean O’Brien, as well as eight points from the boot of David Joyce, helped Andy Wood’s side into an 18-0 lead at the break.

Matt D'Arcy scores a try Matt D'Arcy scores the game's opening try. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

And when Michael Courtney added a third try early in the second half to stretch that lead to 23-3, the 2016 champions looked to have punched their ticket to another Aviva Stadium decider.

Lansdowne did respond with the game’s next score, Dan McEvoy’s try leaving the scoreline at 23-8, but although they were awarded a penalty try in the final minutes to cut the gap to eight, it was ultimately too little too late.

Cork Con host Dublin University in the second semi-final on Sunday [kick-off 2.30pm].

Sean O'Brien scores a try Sean O'Brien dots down for Clontarf's second. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Clontarf scorers:

Tries: Matt D’Arcy, Sean O’Brien, Michael Courtney

Conversion: David Joyce

Penalties: David Joyce [2]

Scorers for Lansdowne:

Tries: Daniel McEvoy, Penalty try 

Penalty: Scott Deasy

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Michael Courtney, Sean O’Brien, Matt D’Arcy, Mick McGrath; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Paddy Finlay, Royce Burke-Flynn, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tony Ryan, Adrian D’Arcy, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Tom Ryan, Niall Carson, Andrew Feeney, Conor Kelly, Cian O’Donoghue, Brian Deeny.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Peter Sullivan, Foster Horan, Tom Roche, Daniel McEvoy; Scott Deasy, Tim Murphy; Martin Mulhall, Jack Dinneen, Ian Prendiville, David O’Connor, Jack Dwan, Jack O’Sullivan, Tom Murphy, Willie Earle.

Replacements: James Rael, Ntinga Mpiko, Greg McGrath, Joe O’Brien, Aaron Conneely, James Kenny, Harry Brennan.

