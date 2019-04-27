Clontarf end Lansdowne's AIL reign to book Aviva Stadium return

Clontarf's Jack Power is tackled by Aaron Connelly. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Clontarf 23-15 Lansdowne

CLONTARF MADE THE most of their home advantage as they weathered a late revival from holders Lansdowne to book their place in next Sunday’s All-Ireland League final.

First-half tries from Matt D’Arcy and Sean O’Brien, as well as eight points from the boot of David Joyce, helped Andy Wood’s side into an 18-0 lead at the break.

Matt D'Arcy scores the game's opening try.

And when Michael Courtney added a third try early in the second half to stretch that lead to 23-3, the 2016 champions looked to have punched their ticket to another Aviva Stadium decider.

Lansdowne did respond with the game’s next score, Dan McEvoy’s try leaving the scoreline at 23-8, but although they were awarded a penalty try in the final minutes to cut the gap to eight, it was ultimately too little too late.

Cork Con host Dublin University in the second semi-final on Sunday [kick-off 2.30pm].

Sean O'Brien dots down for Clontarf's second.

Clontarf scorers: Tries: Matt D’Arcy, Sean O’Brien, Michael Courtney Conversion: David Joyce Penalties: David Joyce [2]

Scorers for Lansdowne: Tries: Daniel McEvoy, Penalty try Penalty: Scott Deasy

CLONTARF: Jack Power; Michael Courtney, Sean O’Brien, Matt D’Arcy, Mick McGrath; David Joyce, Angus Lloyd; Ivan Soroka, Paddy Finlay, Royce Burke-Flynn, Cormac Daly, Ben Reilly, Tony Ryan, Adrian D’Arcy, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Declan Adamson, Tom Ryan, Niall Carson, Andrew Feeney, Conor Kelly, Cian O’Donoghue, Brian Deeny.

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills (capt); Peter Sullivan, Foster Horan, Tom Roche, Daniel McEvoy; Scott Deasy, Tim Murphy; Martin Mulhall, Jack Dinneen, Ian Prendiville, David O’Connor, Jack Dwan, Jack O’Sullivan, Tom Murphy, Willie Earle.

Replacements: James Rael, Ntinga Mpiko, Greg McGrath, Joe O’Brien, Aaron Conneely, James Kenny, Harry Brennan.

