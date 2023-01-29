Clontarf edge top-of-the-table clash to close gap on league leaders Terenure

All-Ireland League round-up

CLONTARF HAVE CLOSED the gap on Terenure College to just three points after beating the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders 29-24 at Castle Avenue.

A three-try first half salvo set the tone for one of Clontarf’s best performances of the season, which was topped off by captain Matt D’Arcy’s 66th-minute bonus point score.

A late Tadhg Bird penalty had ‘Tarf out of reach, but Terenure mounted an impressive finish, a razor sharp last-minute attack ending with Craig Adams’ try out wide to give them a losing bonus point.

Clontarf are now second in the table, level on points with Cork Constitution who overcame Ballynahinch 14-3 at Temple Hill thanks to a try each from hookers Billy Scannell and Max Abbott.

Defeat for Ballynahinch saw them drop back down to sixth place, with Young Munster the main beneficiaries, moving back into the top four after a 17-10 victory over Dublin University.

A James Dillon try had Trinity leading by a slim margin at Tom Clifford Park, but Stephen Lyons squeezed over in the left corner – Evan Cusack landed a terrific conversion – and Conor Hayes kicked the Cookies’ clinching penalty.

Bottom side Garryowen opened their win account at the twelfth attempt, as two Henry Buttimer tries saw them get the better of Lansdowne on a 21-17 scoreline at Dooradoyle.

Despite Temi Lasisi and Peter Sullivan both crossing to establish a 12-6 half-time lead for Lansdowne, they were second best during the second half with Munster Academy out-half Tony Butler in talismanic form.

The 20-year-old Butler finished with 11 points from the tee and provided the assists for Buttimer’s two scores.

Scrum half Michael Moloney’s 69th-minute penalty proved decisive as UCD edged out Shannon 22-19 in a Belfield thriller. The Limerick men, who beat the students 36-24 back in November, had led on three occasions as they looked to get back to winning ways.

Division 1A

Cork Constitution 14 Ballynahinch 3

Garryowen 21 Lansdowne 17

UCD 22 Shannon 19

Young Munster 17 Dublin University 10

Terenure College 24 Clontarf 29

Division 1B

Buccaneers 31 St Mary’s College 24

Highfield 24 Malone 3

Naas 47 Banbridge 34

Old Belvedere 15 City of Armagh 0

Old Wesley 18 UCC 19

Division 2A

Blackrock College 43 UL Bohemians 5

Dolphin 38 Ballymena 40

Navan 19 MU Barnhall 20

Old Crescent 17 Cashel 19

Queen’s University 15 Nenagh Ormond 24

Division 2B

Dungannon 24 Belfast Harlequins 19

Enniscorthy 19 Sligo 5

Galway Corinthians 37 Malahide 28

Greystones 34 Galwegians 19

Wanderers 20 Rainey Old Boys 10

Division 2C