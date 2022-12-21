All-Ireland club football semi-final and hurling final fixture details confirmed

THE OUTSTANDING ALL-IRELAND club football semi-final and hurling final fixture details have been confirmed by the GAA.

With the senior football semi-final details announced last week — a Croke Park double-header on Sunday, 8 January — the intermediate and junior dates and venues have been revealed today.

All four games are due to be played on Saturday, 7 January. Cork’s Páirc Uí Rinn will host the intermediate last-four meeting of Rathmore and St Mogue’s, while the venue for Dunmore v Galbally/Corduff — the latter pair finally meet in the Ulster final tonight — remains TBC.

It’s destination Roscommon and Portlaoise for the junior semi-finals, with Dr Hyde Park hosting the clash of Clifden and Stewartstown Harps, and Fossa and Castletown doing battle at O’Moore Park.

Meanwhile, Croke Park will stage an All-Ireland intermediate and junior hurling final double-header on Saturday, 14 January. Ballygiblin and Easky will face off in the junior decider at 5pm, before Monaleen and Tooreen go head-to-head for the intermediate crown at 7pm.

The senior showdown between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dunloy is slated in for Sunday, 22 January, forming a traditional Croke Park double-header with the football equivalent. Throw-in times are yet to be confirmed, with TG4 due to show all of the finals.

The intermediate and junior football showpieces will be held at HQ on Sunday, 15 January.

All-Ireland club football semi-final fixtures

Saturday, 7 January

Intermediate

St Mogue’s (Wexford) v Rathmore (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm

Dunmore MacHales (Galway) v Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) /Corduff (Monaghan), TBC

Junior

Clifden (Galway) v Stewartstown Harps (Tyrone), Dr Hyde Park, 1pm

Castletown (Meath) v Fossa (Kerry), Portlaoise, 2pm

All-Ireland club hurling final fixtures

Saturday, 14 January

Intermediate

Monaleen (Limerick) v Tooreen (Mayo), Croke Park, 7pm

Junior

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Easkey (Sligo), Croke Park, 5pm

Sunday, 22 January

Senior

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) v Dunloy (Antrim), Croke Park, Time TBC.