Croke Park to host All-Ireland senior club football semi-final double-header

THE FIXTURE DETAILS for the All-Ireland senior club football semi-finals have been announced, with both ties set to take place in a double-header at Croke Park.

The final-four ties are fixed for Sunday, 8 January with Dublin champions Kilmacud Crokes taking on Kerins O’Rahillys of Kerry in the first game at 1.30pm. The Kerry side lifted their first Munster Club football title last weekend after a narrow win over Limerick’s Newcastle West.

Galway’s Moycullen will then pair off with Derry and Ulster champions Glen in the second semi-final, with throw-in getting underway at 3.30pm. Glen come into that tie on the back of a stunning victory over All-Ireland champions Kilcoo at the weekend.

Extra-time will be played if required and a winner will be determined on the day.

Advertisement

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!