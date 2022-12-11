Glen dethrone All-Ireland champions Kilcoo and land first Ulster title

Glen (Derry) 1-12

Kilcoo (Down) 1-6

GLEN WATTY GRAHAMS of Derry are Ulster senior football champions for the first time, after dethroning reigning All-Ireland champions Kilcoo in today’s provincial final.

Glen, with former Monaghan manager Malachy O’Rourke in charge, avenged for last December’s Ulster semi-final defeat to the Down heavyweights after extra time by triumphing at the same venue, Armagh’s Athletic Grounds.

O’Rourke’s men led from pillar to post, happily controlling the game after a thrilling start. They led by the minimum at half time — 0-7 to 1-3 — after Aaron Branagan’s goal came as the perfect Kilcoo reponse to a raft of unanswered points. The holders also lost Paul Devlin to a black card in the opening period, while he missed a penalty on his return to the fold.

The second half was more tit-for-tat on the scoreboard, but Glen kept their noses in front. Ethan Doherty ultimately sealed the win with a late goal, after being played through by Man of the match Conleth McGuckian.

An scór a chinntigh é don Ghleann - curaidh chraobh Uladh 🏆



Alex Doherty's injury time goal seals it for Glen - Ulster champions 🙌



Scór deiridh / Final score@WattyGrahamsGAA 1-12@KilcooGAC 1-06@UlsterGAA @Doiregaa @officialgaa#GAA #TheToughestpic.twitter.com/SMJ3csuwUW — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 11, 2022

Despite late efforts, there was no real way back for Kilcoo, who lost substitute Seán Óg McCusker to another black card in injury time.

Danny Tallon top-scored for Glen with five frees, with Conor Glass among the big performers as he continues his impressive return from Aussie Rules with club and county.

Conor Glass year

Ulster Football title ✅

All-Ireland semifinal ✅

All-star ✅

Ulster Senior football county title ✅

Ulster club title ✅



What a year for the midfielder. pic.twitter.com/aEZWENDi18 — OurGame.ie (@OurGameHQ) December 11, 2022

Scorers for Glen: Danny Tallon 0-05 (5f), Alex Doherty 1-0, Emmett Bradley 0-2 (2f), Jack Doherty, Ryan Dougan, Conor Glass, Ethan Doherty, Conleth McGuckian all 0-1.

Scorers for Kilcoo: Aaron Branagan 1-1, Paul Devlin 0-02 (2f), Ryan McEvoy (f), Jerome Johnston (m), Darryl Branagan all 0-1.

Glen

1. Conlann Bradley

2. Connor Carville, 3. Ryan Dougan, 4. Michael Warnock

5. Tiarnán Flanagan, 6. Cathal Mulholland, 7. Ethan Doherty

8. Conor Glass, 9. Emmett Bradley

10. Eunan Mulholland, 11. Conleth McGuckian, 12. Conor Convery

13. Jack Doherty, 14. Danny Tallon, 15. Alex Doherty.

Subs:

Cathair McCabe for Conor Convery (57)

Kilcoo

Gavin Cooney

1. Niall Kane

2. Ryan McEvoy, 3. Niall Branagan, 4. Aaron Branagan

5. Eugene Branagan, 6. Darryl Branagan, 7. Miceál Rooney

8. Aaron Morgan, 9. Dylan Ward

10. Ceilum Doherty, 11. Ryan Johnston, 12. Shealan Johnston

13. Conor Laverty, 14. Jerome Johnston, 15. Paul Devlin

Subs:

Anthony Morgan for Dylan Ward (HT)

Sean Óg McCusker for Eugene Branagan (56)

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).