5 club football games to watch out for as action returns in Dublin, Kerry and Cork

Mark Collins, Jack McCaffrey and Killian Spillane have big games on the agenda this weekend. Source: Inpho

THE SECOND WEEKEND of club action is upon us with several interesting ties on offer as some of the most competitive championships in the country get up and running.

Here are five football games worth keeping an eye on over the coming days:

Dublin

Saturday: Ballyboden St Enda’s v Clontarf, Pairc Ui Murchu, 6.30pm

The Dublin SFC traditionally doesn’t get up and running until late September, so it’s refreshing to see top level action taking place in the capital during the summer months. Ballyboden’s meeting with Clontarf certainly catches the eye.

‘Boden are the reigning Leinster champions, boasting a star-studded line-up that includes Dublin’s Michael Darragh Macauley and Colm Basquel. Clontarf recently acquired the services of Mayo defender Chris Barrett following his transfer from home club Belmullet. He’ll link up with four-time All-Star Jack McCaffrey, who recently stepped away from the Dublin panel.

The presence of St Vincent’s in this group makes this game a must-win for Ballyboden.

Cork

Sunday: Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven, Clonakilty, 2.30pm

The west Cork derby on Sunday afternoon has been chosen by TG4 for live coverage and promises to be a cracking tie. Carbery Rangers were champions in 2016 while Castlehaven won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

The fierce rivals have met frequently over the last decade, playing out a pulsating third-round clash last August that went down as one of the games of the championship with Carbery Rangers prevailing by four points after extra-time.

Casltehaven boast Hurley brothers, Michael and Brian, plus Mark Collins and Damien Cahalane in their side. Rangers can call on the likes of John O’Rourke and John Hayes in a talented attack.

For the first time the Cork Premier SFC will have group stages, with four clubs from the west of the county occupying Group 2 alongside last year’s semi-finalists Newcestown and quarter-finalists Ilen Rovers.

Roscommon

Saturday: St Brigid’s v Clann na Gael, Dr Hyde Park, 7pm

A repeat of the 2018 county final is on the cards for the Roscommon SFC opener as rivals and neighbours St Brigid’s and Clann na Gael meet in the opening round.

Clann prevailed two years ago and will be hoping to atone for a poor campaign last year where they failed to emerge from their group. St Brigid’s won seven titles in eight years between 2010 and 2017, but the majority of their older guard have moved on with some talented youngsters emerging.

Ultan Harney and Donie Shine are Clann’s main men, while Brian Stack, Peter Domican and Niall McInerney are among the notable names in the St Brigid’s side. It will be streamed live by Roscommon GAA.

Clann na Gael clubman Ultan Harney in action for UL last year. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Offaly

Friday: Edenderry v Ferbane, O’Connor Park, 7.30pm

Ferbane ended a 25-year wait without the Dowling Cup in 2019 and are now aiming to secure back-to-back titles for the first time since 1988-89. They’re a strong, physical side built around the scoring power of Joe Maher and Cian Johnson up front.

Edenderry were last crowned champions in 2015 and remain among the frontrunners for the Offaly SFC. They’re an experienced side with great pace in their attack. Beaten by Ferbane in last year’s semi-final, the Reds will not be short on motivation heading into this group opener. It will be streamed live by Offaly GAA.

Kerry

Friday: Dr Crokes v Templenoe, Fitzgerald Stadium, 7pm

The Kerry club football championship gets underway tonight and plenty of attacking talent will be on display as giants Dr Crokes face Templenoe, who are very much a club on the rise.

Templenoe have a small pick but they’ve got a strong representation on the Kingdom panel where Gavin Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Adrian Spillane and Killian Spillane are part of Peter Keane’s plans. They achieved promotion from intermediate ranks last season and went on to lift the Munster crown.

Dr Crokes won both the club and county championship in 2018 but they were beaten in the finals of both competitions last season.

The Killarney outfit remain one of the strongest teams in the county and they’ve got plenty of young talent too, including Micheal Burns, Gavin White, Tony Brosnan and David Shaw. It will be streamed live by Kerry GAA.

In Kerry the club championship is taking place first before the county championship (which includes divisional sides) kicks off.

