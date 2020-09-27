BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 27 September 2020
Advertisement

St Thomas' inflict more semi-final pain on Cappataggle as St Rynagh's reach another Offaly final

Naomh Mairtin collected their first ever Louth football title while Ederney ended a 52-year wait in Fermanagh.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 27 Sep 2020, 9:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,929 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5216299
Naomh Mairtin’s John Clutterbuck celebrates after the game with supporters.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Naomh Mairtin’s John Clutterbuck celebrates after the game with supporters.
Naomh Mairtin’s John Clutterbuck celebrates after the game with supporters.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

CHAMPIONS ST THOMAS’ are back in the Galway SHC final after a narrow 1-15 to 0-17 win over Cappataggle.

Turloughmore – who last won the title in 1985 – now stand in between them and the three-in-a-row.

It was Cappataggle’s fourth semi-final defeat in succession and their wait for a first ever final appearance goes on. Eanna Burke grabbed the goal for the victors while Conor Cooney clipped over five points.

In the Offaly SHC, St Rynagh’s sealed a return to the final with a 1-20 to 0-17 defeat of rivals Birr in the last four.

Holders St Rynagh’s, who are managed by former Tipperary boss Ken Hogan, face Kilcormac/Killoughey in a mouthwatering final showdown.

In a repeat of last year’s county final, the Banagher outfit sealed the victory with a powerful final quarter as Aaron Kenny netted the game’s only goal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

In Westmeath, St Loman’s delivered the senior football title for the eighth time in the club’s history after an extra-time win over Tyrrellspass. St Loman’s fell at the final hurdle in each of the past two seasons but enjoyed an 0-17 to 2-9 defeat to win their fifth title in eight years.

Naomh Mairtin were crowned Louth SFC champions for the first time in the club’s history after beating Ardee St Mary’s today. Having lost the previous two finals, Naomh Mairtin enjoyed a 1-13 to 1-9 victory as county star Sam Mulroy grabbed 0-9.

Derrygonnelly’s bid for a sixth Fermanagh SFC crown in succession was denied by Ederney, who defeated them by 2-8 to 1-6. It was Ederney’s first county title success in 52 years as 39-year-old former All-Star Marty McGrath landed man-of-the-match honours for the victors.

Finally, Keith Beirne bagged 0-9 as Mohill landed the Leitrim SFC title with a 0-14 to 0-9 win over St Mary’s Kiltoghert.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie