St Thomas' inflict more semi-final pain on Cappataggle as St Rynagh's reach another Offaly final

Naomh Mairtin’s John Clutterbuck celebrates after the game with supporters.

CHAMPIONS ST THOMAS’ are back in the Galway SHC final after a narrow 1-15 to 0-17 win over Cappataggle.

Turloughmore – who last won the title in 1985 – now stand in between them and the three-in-a-row.

It was Cappataggle’s fourth semi-final defeat in succession and their wait for a first ever final appearance goes on. Eanna Burke grabbed the goal for the victors while Conor Cooney clipped over five points.

In the Offaly SHC, St Rynagh’s sealed a return to the final with a 1-20 to 0-17 defeat of rivals Birr in the last four.

Holders St Rynagh’s, who are managed by former Tipperary boss Ken Hogan, face Kilcormac/Killoughey in a mouthwatering final showdown.

In a repeat of last year’s county final, the Banagher outfit sealed the victory with a powerful final quarter as Aaron Kenny netted the game’s only goal.

In Westmeath, St Loman’s delivered the senior football title for the eighth time in the club’s history after an extra-time win over Tyrrellspass. St Loman’s fell at the final hurdle in each of the past two seasons but enjoyed an 0-17 to 2-9 defeat to win their fifth title in eight years.

Naomh Mairtin were crowned Louth SFC champions for the first time in the club’s history after beating Ardee St Mary’s today. Having lost the previous two finals, Naomh Mairtin enjoyed a 1-13 to 1-9 victory as county star Sam Mulroy grabbed 0-9.

Derrygonnelly’s bid for a sixth Fermanagh SFC crown in succession was denied by Ederney, who defeated them by 2-8 to 1-6. It was Ederney’s first county title success in 52 years as 39-year-old former All-Star Marty McGrath landed man-of-the-match honours for the victors.

Finally, Keith Beirne bagged 0-9 as Mohill landed the Leitrim SFC title with a 0-14 to 0-9 win over St Mary’s Kiltoghert.

