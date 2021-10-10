Clann return to Roscommon final, semi-finals take shape in Armagh, Meath and Kildare

CLANN NA NGAEL will face neighbours Padraig Pearses in this year’s Roscommon SFC final after they downed Roscommon Gaels by 0-14 to 0-10 in today’s semi-final.

Liam Kearns’ side were crowned champions in 2018, their last year to reach the final. Padraig Pearses dethroned holders St Brigid’s in yesterday’s semi-final.

Ciarán Lennon scores a fine point just before half time to leave @ClannGAA leading @RoscommonGaels by two points at half-time.



Clann na nGael 0-08

Clann na nGael 0-08

Roscommon Gaels 0-06

In the Kildare SFC quarter-final, Athy narrowly lost to Celbridge by 1-9 to 0-11. The Meath SFC semi-final line-up is now complete, as Ratoath defeated Summerhill by 0-14 to 0-11 in the quarter-final.

They will face Wolfe Tones in the last four, while Dunboyne take on Donaghmore Ashbourne for a place in the final.

Armagh and Crossmaglen forward Rian O’Neill. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Armagh SFC semi-final draw paired champions Crossmaglen with Silverbridge, with the O’Neill brothers set to face county team-mate Jarly Óg Burns.

Today’s quarter-finals saw Crossmaglen enjoy a 1-15 to 0-11 win over Killeavy, with Rian O’Neill grabbing their goal. In the day’s other last eight clash, 2018 and 2019 finalists Ballymacnab saw off Pearse Óg by 1-14 to 1-13.

