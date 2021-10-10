Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 10 October 2021
Clann return to Roscommon final, semi-finals take shape in Armagh, Meath and Kildare

Rian O’Neill’s goal fired Crossmaglen into a semi-final showdown with Silverbridge.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 7:45 PM
CLANN NA NGAEL will face neighbours Padraig Pearses in this year’s Roscommon SFC final after they downed Roscommon Gaels by 0-14 to 0-10 in today’s semi-final.  

Liam Kearns’ side were crowned champions in 2018, their last year to reach the final. Padraig Pearses dethroned holders St Brigid’s in yesterday’s semi-final. 

In the Kildare SFC quarter-final, Athy narrowly lost to Celbridge by 1-9 to 0-11. The Meath SFC semi-final line-up is now complete, as Ratoath defeated Summerhill by 0-14 to 0-11 in the quarter-final. 

They will face Wolfe Tones in the last four, while Dunboyne take on Donaghmore Ashbourne for a place in the final.

rian-oneill Armagh and Crossmaglen forward Rian O’Neill. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The Armagh SFC semi-final draw paired champions Crossmaglen with Silverbridge, with the O’Neill brothers set to face county team-mate Jarly Óg Burns.

Today’s quarter-finals saw Crossmaglen enjoy a 1-15 to 0-11 win over Killeavy, with Rian O’Neill grabbing their goal. In the day’s other last eight clash, 2018 and 2019 finalists Ballymacnab saw off Pearse Óg by 1-14 to 1-13.

