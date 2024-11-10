Clann Éireann and Errigal Ciarán set-up Ulster semi-final showdown

Provincial senior club football results

Leinster quarter-finals

St Mary’s, Ardee (Louth) 2-9 Rathvilly (Carlow) 0-8

Tinahely (Wicklow) 1-7 Tullamore (Offaly) 2-10

Ulster quarter-finals

Ulster Cargin (Antrim) 0-9 Errigal Ciaran (Tyrone) 0-17

Newbridge (Derry) 0-12 Clann Éireann (Armagh) 0-14

Munster quarter-finals

Éire Óg Ennis (Clare) 2-8 Adare (Limerick) 0-9

CLANN ÉIREANN AND Errigal Ciarán have set-up an Armagh-Tyrone Ulster senior club football semi-final showdown after defeating Newbridge and Ulster Cargin today.

Clann Éireann sealed a two-point win late on in a close encounter at Celtic Park.

They led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time, but Newbridge hit the front early in the second period.

It was tit-for-tat from there, 0-12 apiece until Ryan Owens edged the Armagh men in front in the 60th minute.

Player of the Match Ryan Owens added another point in injury time to secure their safe passage.

An Ulster senior double is on for the Clann Éireann club: their senior ladies team defend their title against Lurgan of Cavan next weekend.

Earlier, Errigal Ciarán enjoyed a more straightforward eight-point win over Ulster Cargin at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

The Canavan brothers were typically influential, Ruairí top scoring with 0-4 (1f).

Today’s other quarter-final between Erne Gaels and Scotstown was postponed to next Saturday, 16 November at 5pm at Brewster Park. The winners of that tie play Kilcoo.

Cormac Egan of Tullamore on the charge. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Tullamore will face Cuala in the Leinster senior football semi-finals after their six-point win over Tinahely this afternoon.

The Offaly champions finished strong at Aughrim to seal their progression.

Twin brothers Mike and Dan Fox scored a goal each, while Harry Plunkett hit 0-5.

St Mary’s Ardee won today’s other quarter-final at home to Rathvilly.

First-half goals from Donal McKenny and Tom Jackson were key, and they’ll face the winners of Tuesday’s clash between St Loman’s (Westmeath) and Castletown (Wexford) in Mullingar.

Ikem Ugwueru and Gavin Cooney of Eire Óg celebrate scoring a goal. Natasha Barton / INPHO Natasha Barton / INPHO / INPHO

And in Munster, Éire Óg Ennis defeated Adare to book their semi-final spot against Loughmore Castleiney of Tipperary.

The Clare outfit trailed 0-4 to 0-2 at half time at Cusack Park, but turned it around to win on a scoreline of 2-8 to 0-9.