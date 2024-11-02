5 GAA storylines to watch out for this weekend

Wexford’s new season

Since the split season was introduced, the Wexford SHC has been among the first county championships to conclude.

In 2023, the final whistle had sounded by the third weekend of August as hurling was run off before the football began. After a couple of humbling provincial defeats, however, they have reversed course to run simultaneous championships in 2024.

The final pits together last year’s beaten semi-finalists St Anne’s Rathangan and St Martin’s on Sunday (Wexford Park, 2pm, TG4) in a rematch of the 2019 decider.

Diarmuid O'Keeffe of St. Anne's tackled by Jake Firman of St. Martin's during the 2019 Wexford SHC final. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Martin’s won that final, for their fourth and most recent title, by 1-15 to 1-13 and knocked their near neighbours out again in 2022 on penalties. Rory O’Connor has averaged 11 points per game on their route back to the final.

St Anne’s have leaders in Diarmuid O’Keeffe and Liam Óg McGovern as they line out for their fourth final in 11 years. They are still seeking a breakthrough success since 2000, the club’s second title.

Gunners return

The last four All-Ireland SHC finalists have all been eliminated but one giant remains. Waterford kingpins Ballygunner, having made their breakthrough in 2022, are the only team in the competition this year with a Tommy Moore Cup to their name.

Doon having to turn around to face them on Sunday (Gaelic Grounds, 4pm, TG4) within a week of their maiden Limerick title is no ideal preparation, especially given the Gunners have been fine-tuning for two months. They have won their last three quarter-finals by 17 points on each occasion.

What the East Limerick men do have is plenty of insight into Ballygunner from their manager, former Déise boss Derek McGrath.

Doon’s manager Derek McGrath. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Having knocked on the door for years, they have a talent pool to potentially gather a few more titles down the line led by Adam and Richie English, Darragh O’Donovan, Barry Murphy, and Pat Ryan.

Na Piarsaigh have been Ballygunner’s biggest test across the past decade. Could the Treaty County produce another challenger?

Preliminary statements

There’s another one-week turnaround in Ulster where Errigal Ciarán must recover from their Tyrone title to face Donegal champions St Eunan’s on Saturday (Healy Park, 7.15pm, RTÉ 2).

Errigal gave it a right go against Glen, who have since risen to become Ireland’s top club side, on their last Ulster appearance in 2022. The Canavan brothers, Ruairí and Darragh, were a treat to watch alongside their cousin Tommy and have only gained experience in the past two years.

Errigal Ciaran's Ruairi Canavan and Darragh Canavan celebrate the Tyrone title with their father Pater Canavan. John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

St Eunan’s also gave Glen a rattle on their last excursion in 2021, falling one point short in a dour battle.

Both may feel a sense of unfinished business. On the opposite side of the draw to Kilcoo and Scotstown, a provincial final should be next on their list of ambitions.

Leinster bolters

With Cuala and Naas to meet in a Leinster quarter-final, the door is ajar on the other side of the draw for a bolter to get a provincial final shot.

St Loman’s were there in 2017 when they came within a stoppage-time collapse of Leinster glory in a one-point defeat to Moorefield. They underlined their provincial pedigree last year when coming through two rounds before falling to Naas in extra-time.

John Heslin continues to inspire, scoring the winning penalty in a replay shoot-out against The Downs for the Westmeath title.

Matthew Costello of Dunshaughlin during the Meath SFC final. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Dunshaughlin were the last Meath club to win a Leinster title back in 2002. They went on quite the odyssey in those days, playing Rathnew eight times across three years (drawing five, winning two, and losing one).

Led by Mathew Costello and Ruairí Kinsella, could they make a breakthrough on their first voyage beyond county bounds in 22 years?

Last call

The final entrants for the All-Ireland Club SFC will be decided this weekend.

In Fermanagh, Enniskillen Gaels and Erne Gaels Belleek must go again in a replay on Saturday (Brewster Park, 5pm). Their first game was called off due to Storm Ashley before playing out a 0-8 apiece draw.

Erne Gaels are managed by former Donegal boss Declan Bonner, who was sent off during the drawn game. They are seeking a first senior title since 1981 having lost the last two deciders, while Enniskillen chase their 14th.

In Sligo, there’s also a replay required after St Molaise Gaels drew with Coolera-Strandhill (1-6 to 0-9). Coolera are aiming to defend their title for the first time while St Molaise are eyeing a maiden success on Sunday (Markievicz Park, 1.30pm).

Adare's Robbie Bourke. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

In Limerick, the showpiece is set for Sunday at Rathkeale (4pm). Adare, 2020 champions, have lost the last three finals to Newcastle West but knocked out the holders in the semi-finals. Fr Casey’s of Abbeyfeale are queuing up for a first victory since 2006.