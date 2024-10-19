Athenry return to Galway's top tier as St Loman's retain Westmeath crown after penalties

ATHENRY HAVE EDGED out a dramatic battle with Portumna in the Galway B senior hurling final to secure promotion to the top grade for 2025.

The sides have won seven All-Ireland titles between them but it was Athenry who prevailed today. Trailing by one point in injury time, Joe Canning missed a late equalising free having just brought Portumna back to within just one point with a goal from a well-struck free.

He also converted a penalty in the first half, and provided a beautiful assist for a Declan McLoughlin in the second half. But Athenry held on for the victory with Cian Burke supplying a vital goal as well as a late insurance point from a free.

St Loman’s retained their Westmeath SFC title after eventually defeating The Downs in a replay which was decided by extra-time and penalties.

Sam McCartan, Ronan O’Toole and John Heslin scored the spot-kicks that ensured back-to-back glory for St Loman’s while The Downs missed all three of their penalties.

Shane Dempsey gave the champions an early advantage with a goal after seven minutes which helped them into a three-point lead at half-time. A Luke Loughlin penalty brought the sides back level in the second half as the game went to extra-time on 1-10 apiece at full-time.

Ian Martin delivered a second goal for The Downs in the first period of extra-time as the challengers held a one-point lead at the break. Ronan O’Toole rescued St Loman’s at the death with a point to send the contest to penalties where the holders prevailed.

In the Limerick SFC, Adare dethroned three-in-a-row champions Newcastle West in the semi-final to avenge the heartbreak they suffered in the last three county finals.

Two goals in just over a minute paved the way to victory, as Shane O’Connor and Hugh Bourke raised the green flags in the first half to push Adare 2-6 to 0-6 in front at half-time. The pair accounted for 2-5 of their side’s final tally of 2-9.

Adare held their six-point buffer heading into the final quarter although Newcastle West did reduce the gap to four following points from Mike McMahon and Brian O’Sullivan and Eoin Hurley. But they ran out of time as Adare progress to the final where they will meet either Fr Casey’s or Mungret St Paul’s.

Limerick SFC semi-final

Newcastle West 0-11 Adare 2-9



Westmeath SFC final replay

St Loman’s 1-15 The Downs, 2-15 [AET] St Loman’s win 3-0 after penalties



Galway senior B hurling final

Portumna 3-13 Athenry 1-21