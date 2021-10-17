Cuala edge past Ballyboden in extra-time classic as Burke sees red in shock Turloughmore exit

Ballyboden St. Enda's Conal Keaney and Niall Carthy of Cuala. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KILMACUD CROKES AND Cuala set-up a showdown in the Dublin senior hurling semi-finals with quarter-final victories today.

Crokes, looking for their first title since 3014, ran out 1-26 to 0-19 winners over St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER.

"What a goal it was...Alex Considine!"



A brilliant strike from Alex Considine for @KCrokesGAAClub 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gXdW4kaFY — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) October 17, 2021

In a repeat of last year’s final, extra-time was required to separate Cuala and Ballyboden in a stunning encounter.

Man-of-the-match David Treacy edged Cuala in front at the death before Con O’Callaghan doubled the lead on the stroke of the final whistle. Penalties were looking on the cards before the late intervention of their star forwards.

The semi-final draw afterwards paired Cuala with Kilamcud while Lucan Sarsfields were drawn against Na Fianna.

2020 Galway finalists Turloughmore suffered a surprise defeat at the preliminary quarter-final stage when they went down to Kilnadeema-Leitrim.

The underdogs were trailing by nine points five minutes after the restart but Dylan Towolawi hit the net and then Daithi Burke was sent-off for Turloughmore.

Kilnadeema-Leitrim produced a stirring fightback, driven on by Conor Molloy and Colm Molloy, to take the win. Next on the agenda is Craughwell in the quarter-final.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Kilconieron advanced to the last eight with a 2-9 to 0-18 extra-time win over Padraig Pearses, where they’ll face champions St Thomas.

The quarter-final draw also paired Tommy Larkins against Clarinbridge and champions St Thomas’ with Kilconieron.

In Tipperary, Kildangan became the last team to book their semi-final place with a 1-21 to 0-3 quarter-final win over Upperchurch-Drombane.

Billy Seymour shot 1-7 for the reigning champions, who join Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh in the last four.

Athleague claimed the Roscommon hurling crown, beating Tremane by 3-12 to 0-15 in the final.