Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Sunday 17 October 2021
Advertisement

Cuala edge past Ballyboden in extra-time classic as Burke sees red in shock Turloughmore exit

The semi-final draw in Dublin will see Cuala face Kilmacud Crokes.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 17 Oct 2021, 6:09 PM
48 minutes ago 1,953 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5577058

conal-keaney-and-niall-carthy Ballyboden St. Enda's Conal Keaney and Niall Carthy of Cuala. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KILMACUD CROKES AND Cuala set-up a showdown in the Dublin senior hurling semi-finals with quarter-final victories today.

Crokes, looking for their first title since 3014, ran out 1-26 to 0-19 winners over St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER.

In a repeat of last year’s final, extra-time was required to separate Cuala and Ballyboden in a stunning encounter. 

Man-of-the-match David Treacy edged Cuala in front at the death before Con O’Callaghan doubled the lead on the stroke of the final whistle. Penalties were looking on the cards before the late intervention of their star forwards. 

The semi-final draw afterwards paired Cuala with Kilamcud while Lucan Sarsfields were drawn against Na Fianna.

2020 Galway finalists Turloughmore suffered a surprise defeat at the preliminary quarter-final stage when they went down to Kilnadeema-Leitrim. 

The underdogs were trailing by nine points five minutes after the restart but Dylan Towolawi hit the net and then Daithi Burke was sent-off for Turloughmore. 

Kilnadeema-Leitrim produced a stirring fightback, driven on by Conor Molloy and Colm Molloy, to take the win. Next on the agenda is Craughwell in the quarter-final. 

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Kilconieron advanced to the last eight with a 2-9 to 0-18 extra-time win over Padraig Pearses, where they’ll face champions St Thomas.

The quarter-final draw also paired Tommy Larkins against Clarinbridge and champions St Thomas’ with Kilconieron.

In Tipperary, Kildangan became the last team to book their semi-final place with a 1-21 to 0-3 quarter-final win over Upperchurch-Drombane.

Billy Seymour shot 1-7 for the reigning champions, who join Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles Sarsfields and Borris-Ileigh in the last four. 

Athleague claimed the Roscommon hurling crown, beating Tremane by 3-12 to 0-15 in the final. 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie