River Plate ease past Urawa, Dortmund held by Fluminense at Club World Cup

RIVER PLATE OVERCAME a spirited Urawa Red Diamonds 3-1 on Tuesday to make a strong start in Club World Cup Group E.

The Argentine side overpowered their Japanese opponents at Lumen Field under the Seattle sun, in an entertaining battle.

Under 12,000 fans attended the clash at the 69,000-capacity stadium but those who were there, many travelling from Japan and Argentina, created a vibrant atmosphere at both ends of the stadium.

Marcelo Gallardo’s River started the stronger and took the lead when striker Facundo Colidio powered a header home from former Sevilla defender Marcos Acuna’s cross.

The Red Diamonds played their way into the match and River goalkeeper Franco Armani was forced into an excellent save from Yusuke Matsuo, although he was offside.

New Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono almost created a second for River, with the 17-year-old teeing up Nacho Fernandez, but the midfielder’s drive flew narrowly off target.

The Argentine, who will join Spanish giants Madrid after the tournament, was otherwise quieter than expected.

The Red Diamonds, who won the Asian Champions League in 2022 to qualify as the only Japanese team at the tournament, came undone at the start of the second half.

Marius Hoibraaten sent a foolish back-header towards goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa, without noticing Sebastian Driussi sneaking in behind.

The striker bravely nodded home past the helpless stopper but hurt himself as he fell and had to be replaced.

Matsuo pulled the Red Diamonds back into the game from the penalty spot after Acuna’s ungainly mistimed barge on Takuro Kaneko, sending Armani the wrong way.

Maximiliano Meza put the game to bed for River with a header from Acuna’s corner after he was left unmarked.

Elsewhere in Group E, Champions League runners-up Inter Milan face Mexican team Monterrey later Tuesday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Earlier, Borussia Dortmund were held to a 0-0 draw by Fluminense, as Brazilian teams maintained their unbeaten record so far in the competition.

Rio de Janeiro powerhouses Fluminense were the more dangerous team throughout the Group F game played at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, just outside New York City.

However, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel turned a Jhon Arias shot around the post in the first half, before Matheus Martinelli drilled an effort narrowly wide.

Fluminense — captained by 40-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea defender Thiago Silva — were a threat on the break throughout and should have scored at the end of a counter midway into the second half, but Agustin Canobbio shot straight at Kobel.

The Dortmund goalkeeper then produced a fine save low down to deny Everaldo as the match ended in stalemate.

“We saw it was a tough game as we expected. Fluminense is a top team, very ball-possession based,” Dortmund coach Niko Kovac told broadcaster DAZN.

“They played very good. We had some difficulties, especially in the first half. In the second half I would say it was better but overall it was a lucky point for us.”

Elsewhere at the Uefa European U21 Championship finals, Portugal ran out 4-0 winners against 10-man Georgia. France also enjoyed a comprehensive victory, beating Poland 4-1. Slovenia defeated Romania 2-1, while Spain and Italy played out a 1-1 draw.

