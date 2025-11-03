Cobh Ramblers appoint Rockett as new head coach

COBH RAMBLERS HAVE appointed Fran Rockett as the club’s new head coach.

He fills the vacancy created by the departure of Michael McDermott last month, having previously worked at the club as an assistant manager.

Cobh finished second, ten points behind leaders Dundalk, after this season’s First Division campaign. They subsequently lost out 2-1 on aggregate against Treaty United in the promotion play-off semi-final.

“I’m delighted to announce Fran as Head Coach,” said Conor Meade, the Cobh Ramblers Director of Football.

“He eats, sleeps, and breathes football and will represent the club with energy and honesty. It’s an exciting appointment, and we as a club will do all we can to help him.”

In the club statement announcing his arrival, Rockett was described as ‘no stranger to St. Colman’s Park, having previously been involved with the club in a variety of coaching capacities.’

The statement continued: “He brings a wealth of League of Ireland experience and a deep understanding of the game, having worked with several clubs across both the Premier and First Divisions in recent years.

“Known for his strong coaching philosophy, professionalism, and commitment to player development, Fran has earned widespread respect within Irish football circles. His familiarity with the club’s culture and ambitions makes him an ideal fit as Cobh Ramblers continue to build a sustainable and competitive football model both on and off the pitch.”