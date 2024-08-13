Advertisement
Cole Palmer. Alamy Stock Photo
Cole Palmer ‘commits himself to Chelsea until 2033’

The 22-year-old enjoyed a standout campaign last season.
5.32pm, 13 Aug 2024
COLE PALMER HAS signed a two-year contract extension with Chelsea, according to reports.

The 22-year-old – who arrived from Manchester City in a £42.5 million (€50m) deal on transfer deadline day last September – has now apparently committed himself to the Blues through until June 2033.

Palmer enjoyed a standout campaign last season, scoring 22 Premier League goals.

The Chelsea winger was part of the England squad which reached the final of Euro 2024, where he scored an equaliser after coming off the bench in the defeat against Spain.

The Blues posted a picture of Palmer on their official X account on Tuesday afternoon and the PA news agency has contacted the club seeking an update.

