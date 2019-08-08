This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland goalkeeper Doyle commits future to Scottish Premiership club

The 34-year-old Corkman has signed a new deal which will tie him to Hearts until the summer of 2021.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 11:36 AM
Colin Doyle has won four senior caps for Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Colin Doyle has won four senior caps for Ireland.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CLUB Hearts have announced that Irish goalkeeper Colin Doyle has penned a one-year contract extension.

The new deal ties Doyle to the Edinburgh outfit until the summer of 2021. The 34-year-old Corkman joined the club ahead of last season, following the conclusion of a two-year spell with Bradford City.

“I’m pleased it’s done,” Doyle said of his new contract. “It’s a bit easier for me as well as the family have moved up now – last year they were still down south, my eldest was doing his GCSEs. I’m really looking forward to getting my head down and getting cracking.

“It’s a massive club and I’ve only had positives since I’ve been here. The fans have been lovely to me as well. It’s something I really wanted to do and as soon as I was able to do it, it was a no brainer for me.

“The family are up here now, we’re settled, the kids are starting a new school, so it’ll be a lot easier for me. It’s been great and the lads in the changing room are one of the best groups I’ve been involved in. I’m happy and hopefully I can get in the team and see what happens.”

Doyle made 11 first-team appearances for Hearts last season, keeping six clean sheets. He was on the bench for last weekend’s season opener against Aberdeen, with Czech international Zdenek Zlamal retaining his status as Craig Levein’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Capped four times at senior level, Doyle’s most recent appearance for the Republic of Ireland came in the 2-1 friendly win against USA at the Aviva Stadium in June 2018.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

