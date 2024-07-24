US College Football Classic to be broadcast free-to-air in Ireland for the first time

THE AER LINGUS College Football Classic will be broadcast live on free-to-air television in Ireland for the very first time next month.

TG4 will show the Aviva Stadium clash between Georgia Tech and Florida State University on Saturday, 24 August [KO 5pm].

This is the opening fixture for the US College Football season, and also an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) game. It’s the third consecutive College Football game held in Ireland since the series was announced, and the eighth Division I College football game to be played on these shores.

Georgia Tech last played at Lansdowne Road in 2016 when they enjoyed a last-gasp win over Boston College, while Florida State will be contesting their first-ever overseas football fixture.

Over 24,000 people are expected to travel to Dublin from America for the game, and research estimates that it will be worth €100 million to the Irish economy.

“TG4 are pleased to be bringing the Aer Lingus College Football Classic to a free-to-air live television audience in Ireland,” TG4 Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said.

“This is one of the major sporting events being held in Ireland this year and we look forward to welcoming both Georgia Tech and Florida State University to Ireland for the 2024 game.”