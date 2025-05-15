Wiffen and McSharry lead mix of proven and future Irish stars at World Championships

OLYMPIC CHAMPION DANIEL Wiffen and fellow Paris medallist Mona McSharry will lead a 12-person Swim Ireland squad at the World Aquatics Championships.

A year on from a historic three-medal haul in France last summer, the pair will be in action in Singapore starting this July.

Wiffen’s aim is to defend the 800 metre and 1500m Freestyle world titles that he won in Doha in 2024.

The pair are joined by Olympic finalist Ellen Walshe, as well as Shane Ryan who won the men’s 50m backstroke bronze medal at the World Short Course Championships in Budapest just before Christmas.

The talented group will be aiming for semi-final and final appearances across eight days of competition.

The next wave of Irish talent in the pool will also be on show, Jhn Shortt, Evan Bailey and Ellie McCartney joining last year’s European champion Danielle Hill and Olympic semi-finalist Tom Fannon in Singapore.