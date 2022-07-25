Meath set to appoint Colm O'Rourke as new senior football manager

COLM O’ROURKE IS set to be appointed as the new manager of the Meath senior footballers.

The two-time All-Ireland winner has been recommended by the management committee of Meath GAA and will now be put before the county committee for ratification.

O’Rourke, 64, has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors.

Advertisement

The Management Committee of Meath GAA have recommended that Colm O’Rourke be put before the County Committee for ratification as Meath Senior Football manager.



Colm has nominated Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan as his selectors. #GAA #MeathGAA #MeathFootball pic.twitter.com/8oGoakb9my — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) July 25, 2022

Meath have been on the lookout for a new manager since Andy McEntee stepped down from the position last month, following six seasons with the Royal County.

O’Rourke has often been linked with the Meath job since the end of his playing career, previously revealing that he applied for the position on three separate occasions without success.

Speaking on RTÉ last month, O’Rourke said: “I did actually go for the Meath job on three occasions in the past and even somebody as stupid as I am would get the hint that when you’re told ‘No’ on three occasions, I think that should put it to bed.

“My beautiful wife Patricia has a very negative view toward managing the county team, and with good reason when you see the upshot of Andy McEntee going and the social media abuse than has taken place.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

At club level, O’Rourke led Simonstown Gaels to back-to-back Meath titles in 2016 and 2017.

Born in Leitrim, he played for Meath between 1975 and 1995, winning two All-Irelands, five Leinster titles and three All Stars.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!