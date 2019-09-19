This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin and Kerry stars' stellar form recognised with Player of the Month awards

Con O’Callaghan took the August accolade, while Sean O’Shea’s September saw him honoured.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 2:01 PM
47 minutes ago 1,020 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4815780
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Kerry's Sean O'Shea.
Image: Inpho.
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Kerry's Sean O'Shea.
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan and Kerry's Sean O'Shea.
Image: Inpho.

DUBLIN AND KERRY star forwards Con O’Callaghan and Sean O’Shea have claimed the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month awards for August and September respectively.

The individual accolade caps an incredible week for 23-year-old O’Callaghan, who was instrumental through Jim Gavin’s side’s Drive for Five mission, which they completed with a six-point win over the Kingdom at Croke Park on Saturday night. 

But the Cuala man’s blistering form in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Mayo last month is what earned him the recognition, as his 37th and 46th-minute goals powered Dublin into another All-Ireland final.

O’Callaghan led a clinical attacking performance as the champions put the Westerners to the sword and brought the curtain down on their 2019.

A dramatic 1-16 a-piece draw followed in the showpiece with Kerry on 1 September, before a replay saw Dublin complete the historic five-in-a-row.

sean-oshea-and-con-ocallaghan O'Callaghan and O'Shea facing off in the league in February. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

And it’s Kerry youngster O’Shea who scoops the Player of the Month award for September — his second of the year — after inspirational performances on both occasions.

The Kenmare man accounted for a 15-point individual tally across both days as he brought the curtain down on his huge season. 

The award winners were announced at PwC’s offices in Dublin today, where Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan, and GPA Chief Executive, Paul Flynn, joined Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Managing Partner in making today’s presentation to O’Callaghan and O’Shea.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

