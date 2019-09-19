Dublin and Kerry stars' stellar form recognised with Player of the Month awards

DUBLIN AND KERRY star forwards Con O’Callaghan and Sean O’Shea have claimed the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month awards for August and September respectively.

The individual accolade caps an incredible week for 23-year-old O’Callaghan, who was instrumental through Jim Gavin’s side’s Drive for Five mission, which they completed with a six-point win over the Kingdom at Croke Park on Saturday night.

But the Cuala man’s blistering form in their All-Ireland semi-final win over Mayo last month is what earned him the recognition, as his 37th and 46th-minute goals powered Dublin into another All-Ireland final.

O’Callaghan led a clinical attacking performance as the champions put the Westerners to the sword and brought the curtain down on their 2019.

A dramatic 1-16 a-piece draw followed in the showpiece with Kerry on 1 September, before a replay saw Dublin complete the historic five-in-a-row.

O'Callaghan and O'Shea facing off in the league in February. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

And it’s Kerry youngster O’Shea who scoops the Player of the Month award for September — his second of the year — after inspirational performances on both occasions.

The Kenmare man accounted for a 15-point individual tally across both days as he brought the curtain down on his huge season.

The award winners were announced at PwC’s offices in Dublin today, where Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, John Horan, and GPA Chief Executive, Paul Flynn, joined Feargal O’Rourke, PwC Managing Partner in making today’s presentation to O’Callaghan and O’Shea.

