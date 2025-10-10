O'Brien in, Prendergast captain again as Connacht name team for Cardiff

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Stuart Lancaster has made one change to last weekend’s matchday squad for tomorrow’s URC visit to Cardiff [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV]

The western province’s scheduled game against Scarlets in Galway last Saturday was postponed at a late stage after the Welsh side’s travel disruption.

Cian Prendergast was in line to captain Connacht in one of nine changes to the starting side which beat Benetton the previous weekend.

The named matchday squad is largely unchanged for the western province’s first away trip of the season. Paul Boyle drops out of the XV, with Sean O’Brien instead starting at blindside flanker. Shamus Hurley-Langton is named among the replacements.

“We have had a productive week of training, the boys are looking sharp, focused, and eager to get back out there,” said Lancaster. “Mentally we reset and focused on this game once we heard the Scarlets game was postponed.

“My personal experience playing against Cardiff, home or away, it’s never easy. They are well organised and coached and as we all know play a great brand of rugby so it should make for a fantastic game on Saturday night”

Cardiff, meanwhile, have made four changes following their defeat to Munster, with Keiron Assiratti, Ben Donnell, Cam Winnett and Stef Emanuel all starting.

Connacht

15. Sean Naughton

14. Chay Mullins

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Cathal Forde

11. Shayne Bolton

10. Jack Carty

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Jack Aungier

4. Darragh Murray

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast (captain)

7. Sean O’Brien

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Sam Illo

19. David O’Connor

20. Shamus Hurley-Langton

21. Matthew Devine

22. Hugh Gavin

23. Finn Treacy

Cardiff

15. Cam Winnett

14. Jacob Beetham

13. Harri Millard

12. Steff Emanuel

11. Tom Bowen

10. Callum Sheedy

9. Johan Mulder

1. Danny Southworth

2. Liam Belcher (captain)

3. Keiron Assiratti

4. Josh McNally

5. Teddy Williams

6. Ben Donnell

7. Dan Thomas

8. Alun Lawrence

Replacements:

16. Daf Hughes

17. Rhys Barratt

18. Javan Sebastian

19. George Nott

20. Taine Basham

21. Aled Davies

22. Ioan Lloyd

23. Osian Darwin-Lewis

Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].