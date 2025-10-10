The named matchday squad is largely unchanged for the western province’s first away trip of the season. Paul Boyle drops out of the XV, with Sean O’Brien instead starting at blindside flanker. Shamus Hurley-Langton is named among the replacements.
“We have had a productive week of training, the boys are looking sharp, focused, and eager to get back out there,” said Lancaster. “Mentally we reset and focused on this game once we heard the Scarlets game was postponed.
“My personal experience playing against Cardiff, home or away, it’s never easy. They are well organised and coached and as we all know play a great brand of rugby so it should make for a fantastic game on Saturday night”
Cardiff, meanwhile, have made four changes following their defeat to Munster, with Keiron Assiratti, Ben Donnell, Cam Winnett and Stef Emanuel all starting.
O'Brien in, Prendergast captain again as Connacht name team for Cardiff
CONNACHT HEAD COACH Stuart Lancaster has made one change to last weekend’s matchday squad for tomorrow’s URC visit to Cardiff [KO 7.45pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV]
The western province’s scheduled game against Scarlets in Galway last Saturday was postponed at a late stage after the Welsh side’s travel disruption.
Cian Prendergast was in line to captain Connacht in one of nine changes to the starting side which beat Benetton the previous weekend.
Referee: Gianluca Gnecchi [FIR].
