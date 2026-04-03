Ulster boost as Izuchuckwu returns from concussion lay-off to start against Ospreys

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CORMAC Izuchukwu has been passed fit to start Ulster’s European Challenge Cup round of 16 clash at home to Ospreys on Saturday night.

The second row sat out the last two rounds of the URC as he recovered from a concussion, but returns to the starting line-up at Ravenhill alongside international team-mate Iain Henderson.

Springbok international Juarno Augustus comes in to the back row at number eight, while in the backs, Jacob Stockdale returns on the left wing after sitting out last week’s win in Zebre.

Wales international Jac Morgan captains Ospreys from the back row, with Saturday’s winner set to face either Newcastle Red Bulls or Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the quarter-finals.

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Ulster Rugby

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Werner Kok

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jake Flannery

9. Nathan Doak

1. Angus Bell

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (capt)

5. Cormac Izuchukwu

6. David McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Juarno Augustus

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Sam Crean

18. Scott Wilson

19. Charlie Irvine

20. Bryn Ward

21. Conor McKee

22. Jack Murphy

23. Zac Ward

Ospreys

15. Jack Walsh

14. Dan Kasende

13. Owen Watkin

12. Keiran Williams

11. Luke Morgan

10. Dan Edwards

9. Reuben Morgan-Williams

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Sam Parry

3. Rhys Henry

4. Rhys Davies

5. Ryan Smith

6. Huw Sutton

7. Jac Morgan (capt)

8. Morgan Morris

Replacements:

16. Efan Daniel

17. Steffan Thomas

18. Tom Botha

19. James Fender

20. Harri Deaves

21. Kieran Hardy

22. Evardi Boshoff

23. Iestyn Hopkins