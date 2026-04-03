The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ulster boost as Izuchuckwu returns from concussion lay-off to start against Ospreys
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CORMAC Izuchukwu has been passed fit to start Ulster’s European Challenge Cup round of 16 clash at home to Ospreys on Saturday night.
The second row sat out the last two rounds of the URC as he recovered from a concussion, but returns to the starting line-up at Ravenhill alongside international team-mate Iain Henderson.
Springbok international Juarno Augustus comes in to the back row at number eight, while in the backs, Jacob Stockdale returns on the left wing after sitting out last week’s win in Zebre.
Wales international Jac Morgan captains Ospreys from the back row, with Saturday’s winner set to face either Newcastle Red Bulls or Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the quarter-finals.
Ulster Rugby
15. Ethan McIlroy
14. Werner Kok
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jake Flannery
9. Nathan Doak
1. Angus Bell
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (capt)
5. Cormac Izuchukwu
6. David McCann
7. Nick Timoney
8. Juarno Augustus
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Sam Crean
18. Scott Wilson
19. Charlie Irvine
20. Bryn Ward
21. Conor McKee
22. Jack Murphy
23. Zac Ward
Ospreys
15. Jack Walsh
14. Dan Kasende
13. Owen Watkin
12. Keiran Williams
11. Luke Morgan
10. Dan Edwards
9. Reuben Morgan-Williams
1. Gareth Thomas
2. Sam Parry
3. Rhys Henry
4. Rhys Davies
5. Ryan Smith
6. Huw Sutton
7. Jac Morgan (capt)
8. Morgan Morris
Replacements:
16. Efan Daniel
17. Steffan Thomas
18. Tom Botha
19. James Fender
20. Harri Deaves
21. Kieran Hardy
22. Evardi Boshoff
23. Iestyn Hopkins
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Challenge Cup Ospreys rugby Rugby Ulster