Connacht's URC clash with Glasgow Warriors rescheduled due to weather warning

CONNACHT’S URC CLASH with Glasgow Warriors has been rescheduled from this Friday evening to Sunday, 26 January at 3.30pm in Scotstoun Stadium.

The match has been pushed back to later in the weekend due to the severe weather warning in place for Scotland and Glasgow on Friday.

A statement from the URC reads that tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rescheduled date and kick-off time. The game will be televised on TG4 player, Premier Sports and URC.tv.

“Safety of spectators, team and venue staff, players, match officials and broadcast personnel are the number one priority and it is clear that the expected weather conditions would severely compromise this,” the statement adds.

“The BKT URC would like to thank both teams involved, the host broadcaster Premier Sports and the Irish broadcaster TG4, for their understanding in rearranging this fixture to ensure it takes place on a scheduled weekend.”