Connacht shuffle deck as they look to extend 100% European record

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has shuffled his deck with no fewer than nine changes for Lyon’s visit to the Sportsground in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night [8pm, Premier Sports].

Wilkins makes five changes to the pack which started the interpro defeat to Ulster, with Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Oisin Dowling, Joe Joyce and Sean Jansen all starting.

Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane return as an all-new half-back pairing, with two further changes in the backs as Shane Jennings and Sevens star Chay Mullins both start.

“We’re familiar with Lyon having played them last season,” Wilkins said, “and after watching them this year there’s a huge amount of firepower there, particularly in the backline.

“They’ve selected a strong squad to travel over, but with home advantage and a strong focus on the Challenge Cup this year, this is a great test for where we’re at.”

Connacht start Round 3 on top of Pool 1 with a perfect 10 points from 10 having opened their European campaign with back-to-back bonus-point wins over Zebre and Perpignan.

Connacht Rugby

15. Santiago Cordero

14. Chay Mullins

13. Piers O’Conor

12. Bundee Aki

11. Shane Jennings

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisín Dowling

5. Joe Joyce

6. Cian Prendergast (capt)

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Josh Murphy

20. Paul Boyle

21. Caolin Blade

22. Cathal Forde

23. David Hawkshaw

Lyon Rugby

15. Alexandre Tchaptchet

14. Semi Radradra

13. Josiah Maraku

12. Thibaut Regard

11. Vincent Rattez

10. Fletcher Smith

9. Martin Page-Relo

1. Hamza Kaabeche

2. Sam Matavesi

3. Irakli Aptsiauri

4. Félix Lambey (c)

5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Steeve Blanc-Mappaz

7. Marvin Okuya

8. Maxime Gouzou

Replacements:

16. Guillaume Marchand

17. Lyan Pakihivatau

18. Jermaine Ainsley

19. Killian Geraci

20. Pierre-Samuel Pacheco

21. Charlie Cassang

22. Alfred Parisien

23. Martin Meliande