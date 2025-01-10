Advertisement
Cian Prendergast will lead out Connacht on Saturday as they look to bounce back from defeat to Ulster. James Crombie/INPHO
FreeChallenge Cup

Connacht shuffle deck as they look to extend 100% European record

Lyon visit the Sportsground on Saturday night.
1.47pm, 10 Jan 2025
6

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Pete Wilkins has shuffled his deck with no fewer than nine changes for Lyon’s visit to the Sportsground in the Challenge Cup on Saturday night [8pm, Premier Sports].

Wilkins makes five changes to the pack which started the interpro defeat to Ulster, with Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan, Oisin Dowling, Joe Joyce and Sean Jansen all starting.

Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane return as an all-new half-back pairing, with two further changes in the backs as Shane Jennings and Sevens star Chay Mullins both start.

“We’re familiar with Lyon having played them last season,” Wilkins said, “and after watching them this year there’s a huge amount of firepower there, particularly in the backline.

“They’ve selected a strong squad to travel over, but with home advantage and a strong focus on the Challenge Cup this year, this is a great test for where we’re at.”

Connacht start Round 3 on top of Pool 1 with a perfect 10 points from 10 having opened their European campaign with back-to-back bonus-point wins over Zebre and Perpignan.

Connacht Rugby

15. Santiago Cordero
14. Chay Mullins
13. Piers O’Conor
12. Bundee Aki
11. Shane Jennings
10. Josh Ioane
9. Ben Murphy

1. Peter Dooley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Oisín Dowling
5. Joe Joyce
6. Cian Prendergast (capt)
7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Josh Murphy
20. Paul Boyle
21. Caolin Blade
22. Cathal Forde
23. David Hawkshaw

Lyon Rugby

15. Alexandre Tchaptchet
14. Semi Radradra
13. Josiah Maraku
12. Thibaut Regard
11. Vincent Rattez
10. Fletcher Smith
9. Martin Page-Relo

1. Hamza Kaabeche
2. Sam Matavesi
3. Irakli Aptsiauri
4. Félix Lambey (c)
5. Tomas Lavanini
6. Steeve Blanc-Mappaz
7. Marvin Okuya
8. Maxime Gouzou

Replacements:

16. Guillaume Marchand
17. Lyan Pakihivatau
18. Jermaine Ainsley
19. Killian Geraci
20. Pierre-Samuel Pacheco
21. Charlie Cassang
22. Alfred Parisien
23. Martin Meliande

