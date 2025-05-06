Tottenham’s game at Villa rescheduled to aid possible Europa League final preparations

TOTTENHAM’S REQUEST TO bring forward their match at Aston Villa in order to maximise preparation time for the Europa League final has been approved by the Premier League.

The match at Villa Park will now kick off at 7.30pm on Friday, 16 May, after originally being scheduled for Sunday, 18 May.

The new kick-off time gives Tottenham more leeway to prepare for the Europa League final in Bilbao on 21 May, should they make it.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lead 3-1 on aggregate heading into Thursday’s away leg of their semi-final against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

Advertisement

Our final home game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur has been moved to Friday 16 May 🗓️ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 6, 2025

Villa sources had indicated to the PA news agency last week they were prepared to challenge the league if it agreed to Spurs’ request, but there was no mention of one in a statement released on Tuesday morning confirming the new date.

Sources close to the midlands club suggested last week they would be hugely surprised if the match was switched and would explore all possible options to ensure it did not become a midweek match.

That included suggesting Tottenham ask for permission to play on Saturday, 17 May, which has currently been kept clear to allow the focus to be on the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

While it is commonplace in other countries, there has been no precedent for the Premier League moving games to benefit clubs playing in Europe.

Indeed, Villa had a rearranged Premier League fixture against Liverpool shoehorned into a midweek that Unai Emery’s side thought would be free after avoiding a play-off round in the Champions League.

If Tottenham progress in the Europa League they could well find themselves up against Manchester United in the final, with the Red Devils 3-0 up in their tie against Athletic Bilbao ahead of the home leg.

United’s match against Chelsea was already scheduled for 16 May, but the kick-off has now been put back by 15 minutes.

Both the Villa v Tottenham match and Chelsea v Manchester United will be live on Sky Sports.