Six goals served up in Connacht U20 final as Mayo defeat Roscommon

PROVINCIAL GLORY FOR Mayo football tonight at Tuam Stadium as they lifted the Dalata Hotel Group Connacht U20 title with a three-point success over Roscommon.

The victory sees Mayo land silverware at this level for the first time since 2018.

Mayo got off to a flying start and were 1-7 to 0-1 clear by the 18th minute. Seamus Howard raised their green flag, while Tom Lydon registered three points as Mayo surged nine points clear.

The game then exploded to life with four goals scored in the remainder of the half. Rory Carthy kickstarted the Roscommon recovery with a goal, before forward John McGuinness notched two brilliant goals for the Rossies, with Mayo responding in between that scoring spree as Darragh Beirne raised a green flag.

The half-time score was 2-9 to 3-4 in Mayo’s favour, and it remained delicately balanced throughout the third quarter, Mayo staying in the ascendancy with leads of two-three points. Roscommon’s fourth goal arrived in the 51st minute, Rob Heneghan on target, to tie the game at 2-13 to 4-7.

Yet crucially Roscommon never edged in front on the scoreboard with Mayo producing a brilliant finish to the game. Colm McHale, Dara Neary and Beirne all chipped in with points to send them three clear.

Conor Grogan’s point left Roscommon two adrift with time almost up, before an injury-time point by Tom Lydon clinched Mayo’s success.

Scorers for Mayo: Darragh Beirne 1-4 (0-1f), Tom Lydon 0-5 (0-1f), Seamus Howard 1-0, Colm McHale 0-3, Hugh O’Loughlin 0-2, Niall Hurley 0-2, Colm Lynch 0-1, Dara Neary 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: John McGuinness 2-0, Rory Carthy 1-4 (1 2pt free, 0-2f), Rob Heneghan 1-0, Brian Greene 0-2, Conor Grogan 0-1. John Curran 0-1.

