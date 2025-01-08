Sean Jansen and Shane Jennings sign new deals with Connacht

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED that Sean Jansen and Shane Jennings have extended their contracts with the western province.

Back row Jansen has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at Connacht until the end of the 2026/27 season, while outside back Jennings has signed on until the end of next season with the option of an additional year.

New Zealand-born Jansen, who is Irish-qualified through grandparents from Belfast and Kildare, arrived from Leicester Tigers in the summer of 2023 and has impressed in his 14 appearances for Pete Wilkins’ side.

The 25-year-old, however, endured injury frustrations during his first season in Galway and recently missed three games of this campaign through a red-card suspension.

Jennings, who turns 24 next week, is an academy product who came through at Ballinasloe RFC and Garbally College.

A former Ireland U20 and Sevens international, Jennings has made 19 appearances and scored two tries since his debut against the Dragons in March 2023.

The Galway man was previously also a Gaelic games standout, earning man of the match in his county’s 2018 All-Ireland minor hurling final triumph at Croke Park.

Of his two latest retentions, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: “In Shane and Sean we have two players who arrived to us at a young age, but are continuing to excel and grow into really top-class players.

“They never give less than 100% on the field and that work ethic is everything that we stand for at the club, so I’m delighted they’ve chosen to further their development here at Connacht.”